Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck’s Marriage Update: Source Says It Has Been ‘Over For Months’

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been one of the most talked about people on the internet mostly due to the rumours about their split and also because of Lopez’s This...Is Me Now: A Love Story’s release.

Now, there is a new claim about the couple’s marriage. Read ahead to know what the source has to say about the two.

The source shares a detail about Bennifer’s marriage

A source shared that despite their best efforts to put a unified front, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marriage has allegedly been “over for months,” per Page Six’s article.

As per the sources, they haven't been together since March but the Argo actor is, “very protective” of the Love Don't Cost A Thing singer.

Since the rumors of the couple spitting up started making rounds on the internet, many netizens have been noticing the actor’s absence from major events including the Met Gala. This year’s Met Gala was special as the singer co-chaired the ceremony. He was also not present during the premiere of Lopez’s Netflix project, Atlas.

However, they were both seen together during Ben’s son, Samuel’s basketball game in June. Apart from this, the songstress also attended the actor's daughter, Violet’s graduation party along with her kids, Emme and Max.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck do not have any summer plans

An insider revealed to the People magazine that Bennifer, “don’t have any summer plans together." They are reportedly, “focused on their separate lives.”

Jennifer recently returned to Los Angeles from her Europe trip. Reportedly she had a good time during her getaway.

As per Page Six, the hitmaker canceled her, This Is Me … Live tour which was supposed to kick off on June 26 and end on August 31. She reportedly did so to take time off to be with her, “children, family, and close friends.”

Via her newsletter, Lopez expressed that she was completely heartsick and devastated about letting her fans down. The singer added that she would have not done this if she did not feel it was necessary.

