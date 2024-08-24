Jennifer Lopez Drops First Instagram Post Since Filing Divorce From Ben Affleck; Check It Out HERE

Jennifer Lopez has made a comeback on social media after filing for divorce from Ben Affleck. The Atlas star, 55, reposted a throwback picture from a fan page to her Instagram Stories on Friday, August 23.

In the photo, Lopez is seen striking a sultry pose after getting her hair and makeup done, with a well-lit Christmas tree in the background, giving a timeline of when the snap was captured. The selfie appears to be from December 2020, and here’s the proof: In a similar picture from a different angle, celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton described JLo’s look as “Deluxe Glam Barbie.”

The Instagram story marks Lopez’s first social media activity since her filing to dissolve her two-year marriage to Affleck on Tuesday, August 20. In court documents obtained by People and other celebrity news and gossip outlets, the Love Don’t Cost a Thing singer cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, listing April 26 as their separation date. Lopez filed the paperwork in the Los Angeles County Superior Court herself and is primarily self-representing her case.

Lopez and Affleck, who spontaneously wed in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022, and hosted a second wedding ceremony for their friends and family in Georgia the following month, reportedly had no prenuptial agreement. A source recently told People that the duo had the best intentions while rekindling their two-decade-old romance and that they “really loved each other.” Maybe this explains the lack of a prenup between the two.

“They were really going to give it a try, and they did,” added another source. “These two people are in love with love, and who wouldn’t jump into that? And the world wanted it.”

Rumors of trouble in Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s paradise began swirling in May when the actor did not accompany his soon-to-be ex-wife to the 2024 Met Gala. Following the soirée that Lopez co-chaired, she extended her stay in New York, spending much of her summer apart from Affleck, who was staying in Los Angeles.

Before the singer and actress returned to the West Coast earlier this month, the couple missed celebrating major occasions together, including the Fourth of July holiday, the second anniversary of their Vegas wedding, and Lopez’s 55th birthday, which she marked in the Big Apple by hosting a Bridgerton-themed party for her family and friends.

Despite Affleck’s much-discussed absence from her birthday festivity, JLo stopped by his rental Brentwood, California, house on August 15 to congratulate him on his 52nd birthday.

The couple publicly listed their $60 million Beverly Hills mansion on the market in June. While Affleck has finalized the purchase of a new $20 million residence for himself following the move, the singer is still house-hunting in L.A. for her new abode, where she expects to start fresh.

