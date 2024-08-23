Jennifer Lopez vs. Ben Affleck: Whose Side is The Internet On? Find Out

As Bill Engvall's oldest daughter on TBS's The Bill Engvall Show, Lawrence landed a series-regular role after one-off appearances on Monk and Cold Case. As a result of the show's cancellation, she became an indie darling with her first leading role in Winter's Bone. Another report about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's divorce has surfaced on the internet. Jennifer Lopez has decided to call it quits after two years of marriage. In a move that has sparked widespread reactions across social media platforms, she has filed for divorce from her former partner and husband, Ben Affleck.

They filed for divorce on August 20, 2024, which coincided with their two-year wedding anniversary. After hearing the news, fans and followers took to the internet to express their feelings, pointing fingers and analyzing the couple's journey from their rekindled romance in 2021 to this unfortunate unraveling. A user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, "I blame Ben."

Another user expressed, "JLO was going through a divorce all this time and never once looked down. The body was still tea, the face was beat, she was still serving looks, and she had a glamorous birthday party. I honestly really admire her ability to never be down bad."

The couple's separation has been attributed to Jennifer Lopez's zodiac sign. "She’s a Leo Sun, they were built for this and more", commented another user. According to another user, "She's a Leo. Of course she'll never look ugly or down." Another user blamed Jennifer for being selfish. "Because all she really cares about is herself," the comment read.

Several users suggested that Jennifer's ability to maintain her public image might stem from her self-centered nature. As someone else pointed out, "It's because she's never been in love lol. It's easy to move on." One user said, "This is casual to her babies".

Users have therefore chosen a side. People blame Affleck's past behavior, while others say Lopez wasn't selfless enough, resulting in their marriage's problems. There has been a perception among fans that Jennifer Lopez's marriage issues are nonchalant.

Affleck and Lopez first sparked their romance on the set of Gigli, a film released in 2003. The pair are known as "Bennifer" (as dubbed by Paparazzi). Due to the public's fascination with their relationship, they had a high-profile wedding.

They were reportedly happy together and their relationship blossomed. Due to overwhelming media attention, they cancelled their September 2003 wedding just days before it was to take place. Following their split in January 2004, the two remained friendly. Nearly two decades later, in 2021, Lopez ended her engagement to Alex Rodriguez and the two rekindled their romance. Both fans and the media appreciated their reunion.

In July 2022, they celebrated their reunion with a surprise wedding in Las Vegas, which was followed a month later by a more traditional ceremony in Georgia. In 2024, the couple filed for divorce.

