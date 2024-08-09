What Happened At Marc Anthony’s Dominican Republic Home? Fire Incident Explored

Trigger Warning: This article contains disturbing details of a massive fire outbreak which could be triggering for some readers.

In a shocking and extremely sad incident, popular musician Marc Anthony's house in the Dominican Republic was nearly burned down by a horrific fire that broke out on August 8, 2024.

As reported by Page Six, local news cameras captured the massive blaze in action. Large orange flames and a cloud of heavy smoke could be seen surrounding the 10,000-square-foot property, according to footage obtained by Latin American news outlet "El Gordo y La Flaca."

Reportedly, the left side of the house, where guests usually resided, was greatly affected. However, the main house of the "El Oasis" estate remained unaffected.

While it's still unclear at the time of writing this news what caused the terrifying fire, news footage reported by Page Six showed that the foundation had been burnt to a crisp and there were piles of debris surrounding the pool area.

Anthony's representative confirmed to El Gordo y La Flaca that "thankfully" neither the music star, his wife Nadia Ferreira, nor their 1-year-old son Marco were inside the villa when the incident took place. The source also confirmed that no staff or people on the property were injured or harmed.

Neither the salsa singer nor his spouse has posted about the incident on social media channels.

According to ¡HOLA!, Anthony's property in the Dominican Republic is in Casa de Campo Resort, a luxurious area located in La Romana. This home serves as an escape for the musician's family during summer or on occasions like Spring Break. Over the past year, Anthony, his wife, and their son have chosen to spend Christmas and New Year's at the place.

The property consists of a main home and various bungalows that can accommodate up to 24 people. There are also two pools, with one of them resembling an artificial beach. It also features extravagant amenities such as a garden, walking alleys, home theaters, and plenty of areas where guests can spend time together and enjoy each other's company.