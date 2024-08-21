5 Surprising Details As Jennifer Lopez Files For Divorce From Ben Affleck: From No Prenup To Symbolic Divorce Date

For several months, rumors about the supposed drama between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had been circulating online. It now seems that the couple has decided to pursue a legal divorce, bringing an end to what once seemed like a fairytale romance.

According to US Weekly, Lopez has officially filed for divorce, marking what seems to be the conclusion of ‘Bennifer’. There are, however, five important details you should be aware of, whether it’s about the divorce filing date or the absence of a prenup. Take a look at the details below.

1. Jennifer Lopez chose her second wedding anniversary date with Ben Affleck to file for divorce

As per the publication, Lopez filed for divorce on August 20. This may or may not have been intentional, but on this date in 2022, she and Affleck celebrated their second wedding with friends and family at the actor's Savannah, Georgia property.

2. Jennifer Lopez was alone in NYC when she filed for separation from Ben Affleck

The On The Floor vocalist was alone when she filed for divorce, as she was spotted by herself in New York City on the same day. According to People, the singer's date of separation filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court is mentioned as April 26, 2024. She was seen taking a walk alone in the aforementioned location.

3. Ben Affleck landed in LA with ex-wife Jennifer Garner hours before Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce

The Argo star, along with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, returned to LA after they dropped their daughter Violet off at Yale University in Connecticut, according to the outlet. This was hours before Lopez filed for divorce. Once they returned to LA, Garner and Affleck got off the plane, got in a car together, and left.

4. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck allegedly did not have a prenup agreement

The pair allegedly did not sign any prenuptial agreement before getting married. Consequently, money could potentially be a significant factor in their divorce proceedings. Lopez's divorce document has not specified any such agreement between the two, according to Page Six.

The publication reports that without any legal document, this means that the income or assets accrued during the course of their marriage will be considered "community property." The songstress has waived spousal support and has asked the judge not to accept any spousal support claims from Affleck's end.

5. Ben Affleck did not have any interest in fixing the marriage with Jennifer Lopez, Sources claim

A source revealed to People Magazine that the singer is very “disappointed and sad” but the actor has not shown any signs that he wishes to continue their marriage. The insider added, “He hasn't shown any commitment and interest in making their marriage work. It's gotten to the point that she just needs to look out for herself.”

