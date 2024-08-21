Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck Divorce: Everything The Couple Is Seeking From Split

Jennifer Lopez has filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, two years after their Georgia wedding ceremony. Lopez waived her claim to spousal support and asked the judge to deny Affleck the same payment. The couple did not have a prenuptial agreement, meaning money earned by both Affleck and Lopez since their July 2022 marriage in Las Vegas is considered community property between the couple. The documents obtained by TMZ reveal Lopez's current demands from the settlement.

The On The Floor singer listed her date of separation from the Argo director as April 26, which is just days before the rumors of marital strife surfaced at the 2024 Met Gala, when she arrived as a co-host without her husband. Split speculation intensified after Lopez and Affleck put their homes on the market. Despite this, the couple seems to be on good terms, as Lopez was seen visiting Affleck's Brentwood rental home on his 52nd birthday.

The singer and actress shares twins Max and Emme, 16, with Marc Anthony, whom she was married to from 2004 to 2014. Affleck, who was previously married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018, shares three children with Garner: Violet Anne, 18, Seraphina Rose, 15, and Samuel, 12.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's wedding in July 2022 was marred by a lack of a prenuptial agreement, indicating that their earnings from the past two years, including brand deals and film projects, could be considered community property.

In the court documents, Jennifer Lopez requested that the judge deny any spousal support for Ben Affleck, while she herself is not seeking any financial support from him. This move comes amid ongoing financial disputes that have reportedly plagued the couple for several months. Insiders revealed that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had been a part of intense settlement negotiations, with communication between the two often breaking down entirely.

They put their $68 million Beverly Hills mansion on the market in May, just a year after purchasing it for $60 million. The property was publicly listed in June after unsuccessful off-market attempts to sell it. In contrast, Ben Affleck recently purchased a $20.5 million bachelor pad in the Pacific Palisades, finalizing the deal just days after Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 55th birthday.

Lopez and Affleck haven't been seen together in public since June 2. Lopez was recently seen leaving Affleck's $100,000 monthly rented Brentwood residence, which coincided with a celebration of Affleck's 52nd birthday, including his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their children. Affleck’s absence from Jennifer Lopez’s extravagant Bridgerton-themed 55th birthday party in The Hamptons in late July further fueled speculation about their relationship.

