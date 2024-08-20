Who Are Drake’s Parents? All About Sandi And Dennis Graham

Drake is one of the most internationally renowned rappers. Many hardcore Drake fans might know that he has never been shy while taking his parents and attending events with them.

Both Dennis and Sandi crossed paths in a Toronto nightclub where she was performing in the early 80s. The pair split when the One Dance vocalist was 5 years old. In an interview, Drake had been candid about how his parents could have done a better job in the wake of their separation, per People Magazine.

It is not that uncommon in media when headlines include the names of both individuals. If you want to get an insight into them, then you are where you are supposed to be. Here’s everything you need to know about Drake’s parents.

How did Drake's parents Sandi and Dennis meet?

Back in 2016, Dennis opened up to Office Magazine and stated that he met Sandi during his first trip to Canada. He was doing a show with Jerry Lewis. Dennis mentioned that he was looking for cigarettes and Sandi offered it to him.

He stated, “I was at the bar, asking the bartender where I could find cigarettes. So, she goes — Sandi, is her name — she goes, ‘Here, have one of mine.’ And that was it,” Post this, he shifted to Toronto and tied the knot with Drake’s mother and the pair birthed the rapper in October 1986.

Drake was about to be named something else initially

Dennis told the outlet that Drake’s mother was raised Jewish and her mother wanted Drake to be named Abraham. But Dennis did not like this idea so they settled on Aubrey and Dennis chose the middle name Drake after his previous stage name, which was Drake Madison. He used it while training in acting under Lee Strasberg in Los Angeles and Toronto.

Sandi and Dennis separated when Drake was 5

As per People Magazine, Drake’s parents' marriage did not last long and they split when he was only 5 years old. Sandi took full custody of the Hotline Bling artist by 1991. Mostly Drake saw his after in the summers.

During his appearance on The Shop, the vocalist stated that he was very hard on his parents for giving him that sort of childhood which he had to wrap his mind around as he grew up. He added, “Multiple times I sort of suggested that they could have done a better job at co-parenting, sticking together, not being so divided.”

While touching up on being a single father and setting a better example for his son Adonis. He further added that no matter what, he has “unconditional love” for the mother of his child (Sophia Brussaux) as he wants him to love her and the rapper has to project that “energy” Drake continued that he did not come from that peace. He mentioned that he came from his mother who used to say, “Your dad is this.” His dad would never speak badly about Sandi ever.

While talking about Sandi, the Signs vocalist stated, “My mother is the nicest, kindest, sweetest woman, but she’s a woman scorned and a woman who is exhausted."

Dennis is also a part of the music industry

Many people are unaware of this fact, but Dennis is also a musician. He was the drummer for his band, Dennis Graham and North Memphis Bnad, and also for Jerry Lee Lewis, per the publication.

He had been serving in the music industry for multiple decades. In 2016, he took up music one more time and ventured into singing and songwriting in the R&B genre. He released Kinda Crazy and recorded more songs.

In 2021, on Father's Day, he released a song titled Father and Son, which chronicled the strong bond he and his son shared. While conversing with Fader in 2016, Dennis stated that he thought he should be there to help his son and make sure the he is not been taken advantage of.

But he soon realized Drake was smart and knew what he was doing and every step he was taking. Dennis stated that he never had to “worry” about the rapper and he was content about that.

Drake has been honest about his relationship with his parents

Most of Drake's fans were made aware of the rapper's relationship with his parents via his songs. The Canadian vocalist has never been shy while talking about intimate family issues in his songs.

In 2009, he released a song titled, The Calm, in which he swore that he would be able to provide for her during a period of financial hardship. In 2015, he released You & The 6, which talked about his struggles with fame and told that she raised him right. He also touched upon his parents' relationship in the track.

Drake has tattooed his parent's faces along with other family members

The God’s Plan rapper is notorious for having multiple tattoos. But not many people know that he has permanently inked the mugshot of his father and a picture of Sandi on his back.

Apart from this, the vocalist has also tattooed photos of his late uncle and grandmother. In 2017, Dennis got a large photo of Drake’s face tattooed on his bicep. In August 2022, he inked SG (his mother’s initials- Sandi Gale) just beneath his eye.

Drake and his father attend multiple events together

At this time it has become a common thing for rapper to bring their parents while attending events. In 2016, his father joined the artist on tour for a month. He told Fader that she loved watching a rapper on stage and seeing him perform meant the world to her.

Drake and his father surprised everyone in 2017 when they did an advertisement together for the rapper Whisky brand, Virginia Black. In 2019, Drake pretended to be his father. Exactly dressing like him during Halloween.

The rapper arrived with his parents and Adonis on the red carpet in 2021 during the Billboard Music Awards when he grabbed the Artist Of The Decade award.

Drake and his bond with Sandi

It is very apparent that Drake has a soft spot for his mother, loving her unconditionally. In 2022, he made headlines as he gifter her a custom-made Nike Air Force 1 pair. It contained “Love you forever” written on the side, which is a reference to a book by the same name, authored by Robert Munsch.

During his performance at Madison Square Garden in July, he tributed his mother during the concert. Sandi was seen getting emotional, when she joined the rapper on stage, per People. In February 2024, he shared a picture of his mother’s text message to her friend which said, “I always cry when I come to his concerts...I'm so proud of him."

