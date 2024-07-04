Jeremy Irons Joins The Morning Show For Season 4; Here’s All You Need To Know

The Morning Show has cast Oscar winner Jeremy Irons to play Jennifer Aniston’s character Alex’s father Martin Levy. TVLine broke news in June when they reported that the Apple TV+ series would like to introduce the father of Alex in the forthcoming season.

Martin Levy’s character and Iron’s career

Martin Levy is depicted as a clever and insightful guy who is either in his 70s or early 80s and very attractive. He possesses a sense of humor, and he does not mince words, making Alex’s life rather difficult. The character played by Irons will be seen in about six episodes.

Jeremy Irons has had an impressive career which includes winning the Best Actor Academy Award for 1991’s Reversal of Fortune. Also, he has done some television work including Watchmen, The Borgias, Law & Order: SVU, The Hollow Crown, Brideshead Revisited and The Pentaverate.

Updates on other new cast members

Besides Irons, another Oscar-winning actress Marion Cotillard joined as Celine Dumont described as “a savvy operator from a storied European family.” Besides her roles are also played by returning stars like Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee and Nichole Beharie. However, Julianna Margulies who played Laura will not return for this new season.

April 2023 saw renewal for Season 4 after an intense Season 3 that aired from September to November 2023. Last season featured Jon Hamm as Paul Marks; an Elon Musk-like tech giant who tried purchasing the UBA network that was going down. But Alex ended their relationship with Marks at the end of such season suggesting UBA forms a partnership with rival network NBN instead.

