Mayor Of Kingstown Recap: Everything To Recall Before Season 3

Mayor of Kingstown season 2 resurfaces with a focus on the prison riots of season 1, which led to chaos in Anchor Bay and the elimination of gang leadership. This chaos caused an internal war, resulting in innocent lives on the streets of Kingstown before the mayor's intervention. The drama's return with episode 1 of season 3 is set for June 2, 2024.

In Mayor of Kingstown season 2, Mike McLusky brokered peace by arresting leaders of Crips, Bloods, Mexicans, and the Aryan Brotherhood. He also facilitated Milo's escape after the riots, making his attempts to save Iris from Milo a central storyline. Evelyn's quest to uncover the truth about Robert's team's actions during the prison riots, particularly after Ben Morrissey's death, further complicates the situation.

Milo's boat exploded after Mike exchanged bonds for Iris's freedom

In season 2's finale, Mike's major business prevented him from exchanging bonds for Iris's freedom with Milo twice. The shootout at Mike's house injured his and Kyle's mother, Mariam. Milo's boat exploded when he attempted to leave Kingstown with the bonds, raising questions about whether the explosion was a ploy or the end of the Russian mobster.

Milo's call to Tatiana at the club suggests he may have faked his death. However, the boat exploded with Milo onboard, prompting the Mayor of Kingstown season 3 to explain his true fate. It's unclear whether he escaped with millions believing him dead or died in a bid for freedom.

Mariam was fatally wounded by Kyle's bullets in a shootout with Milo's underlings

Mike couldn't meet Milo due to an AB hit in Mayor of Kingstown season 2's finale, leading to a shootout at his mother's house. The shootout involved Mike, Kyle, Ian, and Milo's goons, with Mariam as an unintended victim. Kyle was left at Mariam's bedside after her bullets hit her, leaving her in critical condition awaiting surgery.

The Mayor of Kingstown season 3 suggests Mariam might die from injuries sustained in the shootout, but given her importance in Kyle and Mike's lives and the violence of the mayor's business, season 3 will have to reveal her fate, given the previous deaths of Mitch and their father.

Kareem refused to get embroiled in Mike’s deals

In season 2, Mike is unable to meet Milo due to attempts by Aryan Brotherhood members to kill him. Gunner and AB leadership hit him. When Mike calls Kareem for help, the Anchor Bay warden refuses to discuss anything, stating his job is to maintain industry standards and maintain peace within and outside the prison.

The prison riots severely impacted Kareem, who blamed Mike for maintaining peace. Due to Mike's role as a "babysitter" for the four biggest gang leaders in Mayor of Kingstown season 2, Kareem's refusal to engage with him could complicate matters for Kareem, Mike, and Kingstown in Mayor of Kingstown season 3, especially as Mike's role is crucial in delivering messages into Anchor Bay.

Mike made it possible for the AB Leader to be attacked by rival gangs

The Aryan Brotherhood's attack on Mike in season 2 triggered a pivotal moment. Mike handled Milo's threats and promised Carney "it happens tonight." Bloods and Crips leaders united to stab Gunner, with Carney covering them. The ending of season 2 emphasized Mike's involvement in the attack.

The attack on Gunner, a key figure in the Mexican leader's death in Anchor Bay, could significantly impact the Mayor of Kingstown season 3, potentially leading to a change in AB leadership and potentially making Mike's efforts useless, if it causes another outbreak of street war.

The crips' attack on Robert declared war against the police

In season 2 of Mayor of Kingstown, Robert's life support puts police officers on high alert, causing Mike to remind Bunny of the potential war in Kingstown. The beating of Robert and theft of guns increased the likelihood of war, and season 3's trailer suggests it might still happen, with Bunny deeming Kingstown a warzone.

With the threat of war always hanging over Kingstown, the Mayor of Kingstown season 3 will need to reveal whether that happens and as a result of whose leader’s actions. However, given Mike’s role as mediator among all players, he will likely do anything in his power to avoid war, especially if the passage of time lets Mike’s anger about Robert cool down.

The Interim DA still wants to investigate who killed Morrissey

Robert's actions led to his dislike from gang members and the interim DA, resulting in attacks on multiple fronts in Mayor of Kingstown season 2. Evelyn, a police officer, wanted Robert to pay, and the discovery of his team member Ben Morrissey's desire to tell the truth about the riots was a goldmine for the interim DA.

Ian, wanting to protect Robert as a hero, brought Charlie, a convicted serial killer, to Morrissey to convince him not to testify against Robert. When Morrissey became angry, Charlie killed him, fearing he was about to hurt Ian. This incident could have repercussions for Ian, as his actions could be uncovered by Evelyn in Mayor of Kingstown season 3.

Kareem's personal revenge against the inmates led to a death

The violence Kareem suffered as a warden in the prison riots prompted him to take revenge on his assailants in Mayor of Kingstown season 2, viciously beating them. He and the correctional officers covered everything up in Mayor of Kingstown season 2, but one of the inmates dying from the wounds inflicted by Kareem could still have enormous repercussions on Mayor of Kingstown season 3.

Carney revealed to Kareem that the paperwork about the dead inmate was backdated and no investigation was conducted, but with two other inmates severely beaten by Kareem, the truth could still surface, making this unconcluded story arc potentially significant in Mayor of Kingstown season 3.

Peace was brokered in the streets after the riots but only Bunny was out of prison

In Mayor of Kingstown season 2, the main goal was to create order within the gangs to prevent senseless attacks on other gangs. Bunny's cousin was installed to maintain order, and all leaders agreed to work together to achieve this. However, the finale only allowed Bunny to be free, while the Mexicans were leaderless, the Bloods leader was inside, and Gunner was attacked by Bloods and Crips.

This situation tilted in favor of the Crips, potentially causing problems for Mike in Mayor of Kingstown season 3, as he could be accused of favoring Bunny over other leaders, despite breakingred the deal to promote peace in Anchor Bay and outside Kingstown.

