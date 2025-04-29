Sonam Kapoor spending her week off with Vayu without ‘distractions’ is major mother-son bonding goals; don’t miss their fun workout

Sonam Kapoor embraced parenthood in 2022 when she welcomed her first child with her husband, Anand Ahuja. The couple often share heartwarming glimpses of their baby boy on social media. Sonam recently offered a peek into how she spent her week off with Vayu without any ‘distractions.’ It set major mother-son bonding goals. Their fun workout video was unmissable.

Today, April 29, 2025, Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a series of glimpses from her quality time with her son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. In the first picture, the little one was seen enjoying a swing while his mother held the rope to give him support. Sonam posted a photo of herself in a cute dress, a video of getting her makeup done, and a glimpse of her book on childcare.

There was an adorable picture of the actress smiling at her son, who was looking at an album. Some photos of Vayu’s customized basket, his clothes, and his playtime were also in the post. Sonam even shared some cute selfies with her pet. The last slide was a video of Sonam exercising while Vayu sat on her lap.

Have a look at Sonam Kapoor’s post!

In the caption, Sonam Kapoor wrote, “An unexpected week off with no agenda and what a beautiful time spent with my baby boy. No distractions and just life as it should be.”

Addressing her husband, Anand Ahuja, she stated, “@anandahuja we’ve made such a little peace of heaven for ourselves. Love you so much. #everydayphenomenal.”

Netizens couldn’t stop gushing over the mother-son duo in the comments section of the post. One person said, “He’s growing up so fast,” while another exclaimed, “Wowww such beautiful pictures.” A user stated, “Sona you're truly an amazing mother,” and another mentioned, “Cutest baby Vayu.” Many conveyed their love with red hearts and heart-eye emojis.

Katrina Kaif, Parineeti Chopra, and Bhumi Pednekar also left a like on the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam Kapoor has Battle for Bittora in her lineup.

