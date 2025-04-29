4 Malayalam movies releasing on OTT this week (April 29-March 4): Arjun Ashokan’s Bromance, Bhavana starrer Hunt, Extra Decent, and more

The Malayalam film industry is at its peak of entertainment this week as four popular movies make their way to OTT. They conquered our hearts during their theatrical run and are now all set to capture attention with their digital premiere.

Without any further ado, let's check out the 4 Malayalam movies releasing on OTT this week.

Advertisement

4 Malayalam movies releasing on OTT this week

Bromance

Cast: Mathew Thomas, Arjun Ashokan, Mahima Nambiar, Sangeeth Prathap

Mathew Thomas, Arjun Ashokan, Mahima Nambiar, Sangeeth Prathap Streaming on: Sony LIV

Bromance narrates the story of a young guy named Binto Varghese whose elder brother goes missing. In a quest to search for the latter, he uses help from his friends and undertakes an adventurous journey before it's too late.

Hunt

Cast: Bhavana, Renji Panicker, Chandhunadh, Dain Davis, Aditi Ravi, Ajmal Ameer

Bhavana, Renji Panicker, Chandhunadh, Dain Davis, Aditi Ravi, Ajmal Ameer Streaming on: Manorama Max

Hunt talks about a forensic female graduate Keerthy who begins her first case of an unresolved murder mystery. What follows next is how she starts witnessing hallucinations and imagines herself closely related to the victim.

Samara

Cast: Rahman, Bharath, Binoj Villya, Rahul Madhav, Mir Sawar, Sanjana Dipu

Rahman, Bharath, Binoj Villya, Rahul Madhav, Mir Sawar, Sanjana Dipu Streaming on: Manorama Max

Malayalam sci-fi thriller Samara talks about a former army doctor who prefers living a quiet life in the mountains. His peace comes to an end when his daughter comes to visit him. As strange and unexplainable things start happening to her, the man is left to investigate the curious circumstances.

Advertisement

ED Extra Decent

Cast: Suraj Venjaramoodu, Grace Antony, Shyam Mohan, Sudheer Karamana

Suraj Venjaramoodu, Grace Antony, Shyam Mohan, Sudheer Karamana Streaming on: Manorama Max

Extra Decent revolves around the life of Binu, who suffers from mental health issues after witnessing the death of his elder brother. He experiences family estrangement while his sister abandons him abroad. Amid the crisis, Binu stumbles upon a chilling secret which connects his sister to his brother’s demise.

ALSO READ: 7 Tamil Horror movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video: Found-footage film Murmur, Pechi, Aranmanai 4, and more