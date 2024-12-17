Jessica Capshaw Names Taylor Swift And THIS Dream Guest For Her Podcast With Co-Host Camilla Luddington

Taylor Swift has managed to win millions of hearts with her Eras Tour, and Jessica Capshaw is just another one-die-hard admirer of the Cruel Summer artist.

Recently talking about her love for Swift, the actress from Grey’s Anatomy mentioned her to be the dream guest for the podcast Call It What It Is, which she hosts with Camilla Luddington. However, Capshaw even named another personality along with the Shake It Off songstress.

Talking during iHeartRadio Z100’s Jingle Ball, Jessica Capshaw mentioned that she and Luddington have been “gobsmacked” looking at the progress of Taylor Swift and the big things she has done in her career. Appreciating her creativity and the kindness that the Look What You Made Me Do artist has within herself, the Dear Zoe actress went on to talk about the community that the songstress has built, calling her “a dream guest.”

The next dream guest that Jessica Capshaw named turned out to be a very intriguing moment.

Expressing what it feels like to be a mother, the Minority Report actress then mentioned that she and her co-host Camilla Luddington are interested in knowing how the Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me? artist was parented and named Andrea Swift, the songwriter’s mother, as their second dream guest.

“I think in the spirit of just who we are, we’ve always said it would be so amazing to have Andrea,” Jessica Capshaw told Life & Style.

Advertisement

Talking further during the event in New York City on December 13, the Blind Trust actress then added that having Andrea Swift on their podcast would be “so much fun.”

Meanwhile, even Camilla gushed over the Eras Tour that she had attended several times, calling it a show with a different feel every time but still being “very much the same.”

Jessica Capshaw had too previously uploaded a sentimental post on Instagram talking about Taylor Swift and appreciating her Eras Tour.

ALSO READ: Ryan Reynolds Shares Wish for Taylor Swift to Experience Her Eras Tour from the Audience: 'I Told Taylor a While Ago'