Jessica Simpson Wishes Happy Birthday to Her 'Kindest' Son Ace on His 11th Birthday; See Here

Popular American singer and actress Jessica Simpson's son, Ace, is another year older!

On Monday, August 5, the 44-year-old singer and mother of three shared a sweet black-and-white photo of her son Ace on Instagram to celebrate his 11th birthday. In the picture, Ace is seen relaxing on a couch, leaning back with his hands behind his head.

Jessica wrote in her caption, "I'm going to be a bragging mom for a moment and just say that I have the kindest, most handsome 11-year-old son on the planet."

Jessica shared a fun fact: "We both find lucky pennies randomly every other week and use them to win my scratchers together." This charming ritual has become a beloved tradition for the family, adding a touch of magic to their everyday lives.

She ended the sweet dedication with, "Mama loves you, Ace Knute Johnson—OH SO VERY MUCH!" Her heartfelt words reflect the deep bond she shares with her son, showcasing her affection and pride.

In addition to her son Ace, Jessica Simpson has two daughters, Maxwell, 12, and Birdie, 5, with her husband, Eric Johnson. The couple often shares glimpses of their family life, highlighting the joy and love that fill their home. Jessica frequently expresses her gratitude for her supportive and loving husband, Eric, who has been her rock through the ups and downs of their journey together.

The Simpson-Johnson family is known for their close-knit relationships and shared adventures. From family vacations to simple everyday moments, they prioritize spending quality time together, creating memories that will last a lifetime. Jessica’s dedication to her children and her husband is evident in everything she does, making her a loving mother and wife.

After Easter, Simpson posted belated family photos on Instagram, showing the three siblings enjoying the holiday together.

The family celebrated Easter casually this year by hunting for eggs and opening prizes. They also spent time with extended family, making memories together.

"Belated," Simpson captioned the photos.

This past summer, Jessica Simpson shared an adorable photo on Instagram of her daughter Birdie modeling her mom's shoe line. Sitting on a green couch with loose curls and gold sandals, Birdie smiled as her mom took the picture. "Cutest girl in the cutest @jessicasimpsonstyle," Simpson captioned it proudly.

