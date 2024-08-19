Happy Birthday John Stamos: Revisiting Uncle Jesse's 10 Best Moments As Full House Star Turns 61

In 1995 Full House ended but John Stamos as Uncle Jesse continued to win the hearts of viewers. Fans love him for the endearing charm and the unforgettable rockstar edge. As the star celebrates his 61st birthday, we list the top 10 moments that featured Uncle Jesse that kept his character's legacy alive.

Introducing Uncle Jesse

In the first episode of Full House, we met Uncle Jesse and the rest of the Tanner crew. Jesse and Joe came to help after Danny's wife died unexpectedly in an accident. We saw in one of the most hilarious scenes from the episode that Jesse and Joey attempted to change their first diaper under Mitchelle's watchful eyes. They used a roasting pan and meat tongs to do the job and even rinsed her in the kitchen sink.

The Story of Two Broken Arms

In the first episode of season two, we witnessed a horrible accident that turned into something funny for Uncle Jesse. Jesse met an unfortunate motorcycle accident on his way back from the hair salon. He ended up with two broken arms. He is determined not to ask for help from anyone and tries to make and eat a bowl of cereal with both arms in full casts.

When Jesse meets Rebecca

Jesse came face-to-face with Rebecca for the very first time in season two, episode two. By pulling out his most suave moves and opening with his classic line, he tried to impress her, saying "Have mercy!" She, on the other hand, seems oblivious, says he reminds her of her baby brother and calls him "cute." Ouch! He can pick us up anytime!

The Epic Band Reunion in Full House

The moment when John Stamos and Scott Baio came together, was among the most trending scene in Full House. Jesse's old friend (played by Baio) came to town and brought back some of Jesse's old bad-boy ways in season three, episode nine. The favorite scene has the boys' old band, Feedback, which reunited and performed, "You Make Me Wanna (Shout)" in the living room of the Tanner house.

Heartwarming Lullaby for Michelle

Uncle Jesse's singing was appreciated by all but it sounded more better when it harmonized with Danny and Uncle Joey. We found in season four, episode two, Michelle had a hard time getting to sleep after being punished for the very first time. The trio came to their rescue and helped him go to Dreamland as they sang "Teddy Bear."

Uncle Jesse's Emotional Goodbye to Michelle

Well, not all the scenes with Uncle Jesse were comical. In season four, episode 20, Jesse was a married man and ready to leave the Tanners' home. In an emotional moment, he explained the move to Michelle and told her goodbye. The scene ended with Michelle gifting Uncle Jesse her beloved stuffed pig and Uncle Jesse gave back her his prized pink bunny picture. He hugged her goodbye and then cried all the way.

Uncle Jesse’s shocked reaction to twin news

Jesse arrived home after touring the summer on the road with his band, he found that Rebecca was pregnant in the first episode of season five. In one of the prominent scenes, we found the couple bickering at the doctor's office to know about gender of the baby. However, the news went even bigger when the doctor revealed that it was a twin. For Rebecca, it was a happy moment and she started celebrating immediately but Jesse froze in fear. The scene was known for the look on the face as the bewildered moment stole the show.

Uncle Jesse’s hilarious mix-up

Danny's sister visited with her pet monkey and immediately liked Uncle Jesse in Season 5, Episode 18. Rebecca found Jesse asleep and a memorable scene unfolded where the monkey was seen playing with his hair. Jesse started to flirt, thinking the monkey to be Jessica but only realized his mistake when he touched the monkey's fur. Rebecca laughed uncontrollably due to the monkey's playful antics including a mischievous spank.

A heart touching moment

Jesse revealed to his family that he dropped out of high school and wanted to go back in Season 6, Episode 6. His embarrassment was visible even though he tried acting tough.In a heart-touching moment, he confessed to his toddler twins for not setting a better example. He felt remorseful but their warm hugs and kisses brought a broad smile to Jesse's face which made the very uplifting for him.

Michelle’s miraculous recovery in Full House finale

Uncle Jesse delivered a powerful line in the last episode of season 8. Michelle suffered amnesia from a fall and forgot the entire family. But in the last scene, when Michelle came down the stairs there was a miraculous recovery and she recollected everything. The series came to an end when she asked Uncle Jesse how out of it she was and she replied, "Yeah, you were pretty out of it. You were here, sweetheart, but it was like a part of you was missing, so it was like a part of all of us was missing. But… we stuck it out and we got through it."

