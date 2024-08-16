Jodie Sweetin Revisits Iconic Motownphilly Dance From Full House In Nostalgic Clip; WATCH

Jodie Sweetin sent her fans into a frenzy by recreating one of her favorite dance performances from Full House over 30 years later.

Now aged 42, Sweetin teamed up with Mitchell Gerrard Johnson to revisit one of the most memorable moments she had as Stephanie Tanner in the popular sitcom.

Not only did they relearn their most famous routine choreographed to Boyz II Men's popular track Motownphilly, but they also tried to bring back all the minute details. This includes Sweetin's original wardrobe, including a black frilled skirt, matching crop top, and jacket.

In an Instagram video, the recreation is shown on one side while the original performance is on the other, with both of them performing almost identically. Fans were happy to see Sweetin, who can still thrill on dance floors in some of her most loved scenes from Full House.

This dance originally premiered during season five of the show for an episode called "Gotta Dance," which aired on November 5, 1991.

For the uninitiated, Full House is an American classic sitcom created by Jeff Franklin, starring Bob Saget. The show depicts the journey of a widowed father, Danny Tanner, who enlists his brother-in-law Jesse Katsopolis as well as his childhood best friend Joey Gladstone to help raise his three daughters.

It originally aired from September 22, 1987, to May 23, 1995, consisting of eight seasons. A sequel to the show titled Fuller House premiered on Netflix in 2016.

Sweetin reflected upon this experience, stating that it remains among her best memories from being part of the program. In an interview with Today in 2018, she said that those were friends who were in the background, as they were dancers at her local studio, and for that episode, her own teacher created the choreography.

It meant so much more to Sweetin because she had been able to spend time with friends while shooting for about seven days. She said, "It was really fun 'cause they would get to come in for the week, and I'd get to see all my little dance friends. And this was a number that they already did, that they were doing in competition, and I just jumped in for the week and had to learn it."

Her association with Full House didn't end after its initial series concluded between 1987 and 1995. Later, she reprised her role as Stephanie Tanner in Fuller House, a Netflix reboot that ran for five seasons from 2016 through 2020. By doing this, Jodie Sweetin and other original cast members such as Candace Cameron Bure and Andrea Barber revived the Tanner family with their nostalgic appeal for new viewership while maintaining the charm of the original series.

