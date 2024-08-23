John Cena Says Filming Intimate Scenes Are The Worst But It Could Not Beat What He Did At The Oscars

On stage at the 2024 annual Academy Awards, viewers were shocked by an unexpected, if somewhat brazen, appearance by actor John Cena. The actor approached the rostrum to announce Best Costume Design in an almost stark unclothed fashion except for the envelope of a winner, quite startling viewers and raising smiles. It was one of those comic moments, really to emphasize how important it is to wear costumes, but for John Cena, the experience could not have been rewarding.

As for this night, Cena now discloses he was actually very uncomfortable with the whole idea of nudity on-screen. During the airing of the talk show, Club Shay Shay, Cena was a guest from the former NFL player Shannon Sharpe. The WWE superstar spoke to the segment, and admitted that the scene was not that funny to him as it was appealing to the audience. He remembered being awkward standing with hardly anything on his body before some of the elite from Hollywood whom he had never met in his life.

Talking of his Oscar experience, Cena said he does not enjoy shooting intimate scenes. He elaborated more about the lack of privacy and intimation in such scenes when he said, "There's nothing intimate about it. Nothing. Like it's really embarrassing." Well, his words would actually have it that tough to act an intimate situation, especially when the surrounding crew is a lot.

Cena also looked back at another time where he had to record a sex scene for the 2015 comedy Trainwreck with Amy Schumer. He said that although this turned out to be a very awkward scene in his life, it did not amount to the sort of awkwardness he was exposed to at the Oscars. The scene called for him to act in a manner that really emphasized the awkwardness of the situation, which was definitely a challenge and outside what most people would think. Cena remembered, "They literally [said] 'Try to have the most awkward sex you possibly can.' I don't want to say it sucks, but it's different than you all think it was."

But for all his discomfort during the skit, Cena confessed he took little persuading to join in with it. When Jimmy Kimmel approached him personally to ask him if he would come and appear in his skit, Cena was rather reluctant at first, saying that he has quite a busy schedule. However, he quickly agreed when he read the script and said that he would be part of the skit, although he did mention that he thought it would be even more revealing than what it turned out to be. And he said that he initially thought of going to be way more naked. He thought he would be going to full di*k and n*ts but it's Disney, so they taped his b*ttcrack and stuff.

Although Cena must have considered it as something of an embarrassing experience, he must have realized it was part of the job he had signed for and an opportunity he just could not let pass him. He jested, "That was even more embarrassing. Going out there with a taped butthole? It's tough, ".

These words, spoken by Cena, reflect on the part and parcel of performing in those comedic scenes and what are highly intimate—that are seldom given the focus. His appearance at the Oscars may have struck a chord with viewers, but for Cena, it was a moment when he had to be vulnerable, leaving an uneraseable impression.

