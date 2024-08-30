John Cho's 16-year-old Son Asked His Dad Only One Question After Having Seen Harold & Kumar

Two decades later, Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle gets new life with a whole new audience that includes the children of one of its stars, John Cho. This cult hit, known now for its irreverence and memorable cameos, is bringing in a new generation, along with an increased appreciation for the film's quirkiness.

A couple of days ago, John Cho was stunned to hear that his son, aged 16, had first watched the film. Cho, one of the eponymous actors, remembered his son's reaction: "Apparently his takeaway was, so you have met Ryan Reynolds?" Cho half-jokingly and incredulously retorted, "You have met Ryan Reynolds?!" The lightness of the moment clicked with the program's hosts, who chimed in with some good-natured chortles, but, Cho said, it's not a bad point.

"Pretty good takeaway! Not a bad thing."

The 2004 release of Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle possessed an ensemble cast that exerted the talent of Kal Penn, Neil Patrick Harris, and even a brief yet memorable appearance of Ryan Reynolds. Reynolds, the star of Deadpool and Wolverine today, had a minor role in the film where he played a nurse. For a one-scene character, he had an impressible impact on the audiences making a contribution as a scene-stealer toward the film's legacy.

Across the interview, Cho also noted his daughter, who he said is still too young to see the movie. He joked that he had to "ferry the daughter out of the house," insinuating that the film is not quite suitable for the entire family. This led show host Al Roker to laugh along in understanding, possibly also thinking that younger viewers might need protection from this film's mature themes.

This new interview with Cho comes on the heels of a piece with co-star Kal Penn and producer Nathan Kahane waxing philosophic about the huge role Reynolds played in getting the movie greenlit, as most of it is spent talking about the two playing and the last people their casting director had them audition. Penn told Rolling Stone that Reynolds had been "incredibly supportive during the audition process for Van Wilder." He added that Reynolds, after being unusually supportive during Penn's final callback, told him, "When you get your first lead, let me know and I'll play the supporting guy." Sure enough, Reynolds eagerly agreed when Penn approached him to do a cameo in Harold & Kumar.

The movie is in reality a comic journey revolving around the characters of Harold and Kumar, played by Cho and Penn, who go on a late-night quest to White Castle to satiate their cravings. What seems like a very simple quest for fast food turns into chaos and a lot of comical occurrences. Two successful sequel films followed: Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay in 2008 and A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas in 2011.

As the 20th anniversary of Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle approaches, news of a new development around the possibility of a fourth sequel is really gaining steam. While nothing is carved in stone, Cho has voiced interest in revisiting the franchise, saying, "I think it would be fun to do… I'd love to see if we could." This suggests the film's legacy could continue to thrive and capture the imaginations of both longtime fans and new audiences alike.

