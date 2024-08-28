Throwback: When Deadpool Star Ryan Reynolds Re-Evaluated His Movie Selection Process After Box Office Failure

After the phenomenal box-office success of Deadpool And Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds is back in the limelight. He has been a part of multiple projects based on a list of genres ranging from superhero flicks to romantic dramas. Ryan Reynolds rose to fame with the Deadpool franchise in 2016. However, almost a decade ago, his career graph was way different in comparison to what it is today.

The Proposal star had to re-evaluate his methodology behind selecting his projects and went ahead with movies and characters he was more comfortable playing. Ryan Reynolds played the character of Nick Walker a detective in a 2013 American supernatural action drama R.I.P.D. Robert Schwentke’s thriller was based on a book Pest In Peace Department by author Peter Lenkov. Despite being produced on a massive budget, R.I.P.D. tanked at the box office. According to the media outlet Box Office Mojo, Ryan Reynolds led R.I.P.D. went on to collect only $78.3 million, against a production budget of $130-154 million

However, not many people know that Ryan Reynolds was going through one of the toughest times with respect to his acting career. One after the other his movies could not leave a mark both commercially and critically back then. After the failure of Green Lantern, The Change-Up, and Safe Up, 2013 released R.I.P.D. was the last hope for the Deadpool star.

During an interview with the popular media outlet LA Times back in 2015, Ryan Reynolds spoke about re-evaluating the projects he used to take up during the start of his acting career. He mentioned that he regrets doing movies only for the monetary aspect. Reynolds believed that he should not have gone ahead with the movies that failed to create a mark at the box office and even took his career spiraling down. He said-“I’ve done movies that I shouldn’t have done because they were going to pay me, and that was at the time very appealing and exciting.”

He further added-“When you arrive in Hollywood, and you come from where I come from, you think, ‘Of course, I’m gonna do that.’ I found the most difficult roles were the ones where I had to portray some sort of ideal of masculinity — that’s when I felt sort of fake and weird. But in a comedy like this, I let go of that. There was a complete absence of machismo.”

Post R.I.P.D. Ryan Reynolds played the character of Jerry Hickfang, a schizophrenic killer in The Voices. The crime drama went on to divert the spotlight at the Sundance Film Festival. The Voices received great reviews from critics and is still considered one of the best performances of Ryan Reynolds.

During the same interview in 2015, The Adam Project actor spoke about the Marvel Cinematic Universe and one of the prominent faces of the superhero franchise, Robert Downey Jr. He said-

“Robert Downey Jr. is a leading man,”

While talking about being associated with The Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ryan Reynolds pointed out

“Yes, I’ll be the lead in a Marvel movie, but I’ll be scarred head to toe. It’s not like you’re seeing Ryan Reynolds up there.”

Ryan Reynolds believes that he wasn’t that careful while selecting teh projects during his initial days in Hollywood, but his fate took a totally 360-degree change after he played the character of the humorous superhero Wade Wilson in the Deadpool franchise.

Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool And Wolverine is currently running in the theatres.

