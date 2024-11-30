JoJo Siwa Reacts To Chloe Fineman’s Saturday Nigth Live Impersonation of Her: 'Needs To Be A Little More..."

JoJo Siwa has some notes for Chloe Fineman after her latest impression of the singer on the November 14th Wicked Auditions skit of Saturday Night Live. The Karma singer is still okay with the jokes about her outfits and style, but she draws the line at dance moves. Fineman has also appeared as the 'Gay Pop' star previously on a Weekend Update segment.

Following Fineman's latest portrayal of her on SNL, the 21-year-old entertainer praised the performance, calling it almost perfect with just one playful suggestion. Speaking at the 11th Annual American Reality Television Awards, Siwa shared appreciation for Fineman's take on her, describing it as impressive. However, she acknowledged that in terms of dance moves, the comedic impression could really try harder.

Siwa told People, "I think she needs to be a little more full out in the dance, but other than that, everything was perfect."

The skit Siwa was referring to consisted of various Hollywood celebs auditioning for the Wicked musical, including JoJo Siwa (Chloe Fineman), Charli XCX (Bowen Yang), Al Pacino (Dana Carvey), Troye Sivan (Charli XCX), Martha Stewart (Fineman), Sebastian Maniscalco (Marcello Hernández), Bernie Sanders (Sarah Sherman), Sydney Sweeney (Fineman), and more.

In the skit, Fineman played Siwa auditioning for the movie with a combination of energetic choreography and her trademark enthusiasm. She performed Popular from the musical in a humorous twist with a goth outfit inspired by Siwa's music video for Karma: a jeweled bodysuit paired with heavy-metal makeup.

Previously, the comedian stopped by Weekend Update as Siwa to comment on "Her New Good Girl Gone Bad Persona" which, according to the singer, she nailed. In the skit, Fineman joked about her outfit, saying, "I used to be rainbow sparkles, and now I'm black sparkles. I look like if a figure skater joined a street gang."

Siwa mentioned to the outlet that she has not reached out to Fineman yet, "but I do need to reach out and tell her that I'm honored again." JoJo Siwa showed genuine appreciation for Chole Fineman's work and loved that she exaggerated her persona for a bit of entertainment, taking the whole thing sportingly.

