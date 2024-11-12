Chloe Fineman Reveals Elon Musk Made Her "Burst Into Tears" as SNL Host in Now-Deleted TikTok

Chloe Fineman, SNL cast member and beloved impressionist, shared in a recently deleted TikTok that Elon Musk is the host who made her cry. The TikTok, which briefly appeared online, confirmed longstanding rumors of an intense moment before Musk’s hosting debut on Saturday Night Live.

In the video, Fineman commented on recent articles mentioning Musk’s irritation with SNL and revealed her own emotional encounter with him during his 2021 hosting stint. “I’m just gonna come out and say it,” she shared. “I’m the cast member he made cry.” She described how she spent hours working on a sketch she was proud of, only for Musk to respond with a blank stare and the words, “It’s not funny.” Fineman recalled waiting for Musk to say he was joking, but he didn’t; instead, he continued flipping through her script, adding, “I didn’t laugh, not one time.”

Fineman also mentioned hearing from colleagues and reading articles about Musk’s challenging interactions with the cast. At first, she planned to keep quiet about the incident, but Musk’s recent posts reignited her frustration.

Despite the tearful experience, Fineman said the sketch aired, and she even enjoyed Musk’s performance. Still, she signed off with a note to Musk: “Have a little manners.” Musk’s SNL episode, which aired in May 2021, remains one of the show’s more controversial due to his polarizing public image and impact on the cast.

ALSO READ: Saturday Night Live Season 50 Celebrates Charli XCX's Brat Summer Trend With Bowen Yang Hosting 'Brat or Nat' Talk Show