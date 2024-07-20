'They Will Be Here In Three Years': JoJo Siwa Talks About Future Surrogacy Plans; Reveals Already-Decided Baby Names

JoJo Siwa shared how and when she wants her future children to arrive. She also had selected their names way in advance and would never change them. Siwa talked about having to plan surrogacy in a different manner, given her queer identity. She expressed her desire to start a family of her own with her partner as soon as possible.

JoJo Siwa reveals surrogacy plans for her future kids

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, JoJo Siwa recently made her surrogacy plans known. The 21-year-old singer talked about how she wanted to go about building her family in a way that takes into consideration her identity and circumstances.

The reason Siwa gave is that due to her being gay, she has to prepare for pregnancy differently than how it would be done by a straight person. She said she plans on taking three eggs which she will then fertilize and hire three surrogate mothers. Though they'd born separately, they'd all be from the same batch of her eggs.

She continued, "I’m gonna have my surrogates, my babies, then maybe their birthdays will land on different days, and they can be like triplets, but like, not."

Siwa expects children early but finds the process difficult compared to others of her kind. To Access Hollywood in February she said how we even got tattoos commemorating her soon-to-be-born kids — she also mentioned having a sperm donor available already though.

Advertisement

JoJo Siwa has decided the names of her future children

Siwa has suggested naming future kids would be named Freddie, Eddie and Teddie. In jest, she noted that if these monikers are disagreed with by her partner or spouse it could bring down everything between them. She straight up joked, "I would break up with her. Divorce. That is something that I talk about very early on with a partner."

Siwa shared what she'd what her partner to know, "'I will have as many more as you want, however many more but FET is coming and they will be here in three years, whether you like it or not.'"

Siwa fondly called her future kids, “nuggets” while insisting nothing else matters more than they do. On The Best Podcast Ever (2023), Siwa disclosed during an interview that ultimately performing at the Super Bowl was her lifetime ambition; once achieved, however, she would like to withdraw from the music industry into motherhood. By age twelve she had wanted to have many kids already and become a mother.

Advertisement

Siwa revealed her tattooes on a TikTok video saying, "This one's dedicated to my baby girl one day, her name is Freddie. Then this is dedicated to twin boys. Eddie and Teddie. Freddie, Eddie and Teddie."

ALSO READ: 'It's Not Easy': JoJo Siwa Talks About Facing ‘Tough’ Criticism During iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024 Appearance