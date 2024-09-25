JoJo Siwa Reveals She Received THIS Advice From Her Mother After Becoming ‘Most Hated’ Dance Moms Contestant: ‘She Was Like...’

JoJo Siwa is a tough nut to crack! Why, you ask? Thanks to her mother and the golden advice she provided during the Dance Moms era. In her new LADYGUNN cover story, published on September 23, the reality star-turned-pop singer recalled being the “most hated” dancer on the hit Lifetime series.

She revealed that her mom, Jessalynn Siwa, who was also her Dance Moms costar, gave her solid advice on dealing with hate and criticism as a public figure.

“I was the most hated on that show," Siwa, reflected to the outlet. "But my mom was like, nobody can take away what you did." she further said that her mom told her, “Sure, people are commenting we want JoJo to go home, but people are commenting, we want JoJo,” she added, “You know what I mean?”

The singer was on the Dance Moms spinoff Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition at just 9 years old. “I learned at a very young age that in the public eye, any attention is attention… whether it be good attention or just attention,” Siwa said.

Moreover, she confessed that at that time she also hired a new management agency to represent and work with her and they said that they would come up with new strategies to alter her image and make the audience like her. However, Siwa said, " Oh no, that’s not the point.” as reported by PEOPLE.

JoJo Siwa faced backlash during her time on Dance Moms largely due to her vibrant personality and unique style, which distinguished her from the other contestants. Many viewers saw her as overly confident, and her interactions with both the judges and fellow dancers often turned contentious.

At the New York City premiere of the highly anticipated reunion special, the Karma singer spoke with PEOPLE about her relationship with the show’s infamous dance instructor, Abby Lee Miller, revealing that they still keep in touch.

