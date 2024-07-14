'I Liked Her': Abby Lee Miller Says She Felt JoJo Siwa Had 'Star Quality' During Dance Moms Days

In a recent podcast interview, Abby Miller, well-known for her role in Dance Moms, shared heartfelt memories of coaching JoJo Siwa. She first came across Siwa’s energetic performances in Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition. Their Miller caught Siwa’s star quality.

Then Siwa joined the cast of Dance Moms in 2015. Miller, known for her tough love approach, fondly recalled Siwa’s journey and the challenges they faced together. She particularly admired Siwa’s star quality and passion for dance. According to her these traits of Siwa make her stand out. Let’s take a closer look at what else Miller thinks of Siwa.

JoJo Siwa’s early days on Dance Moms

Abby Lee Miller shared insights into JoJo Siwa’s beginnings on Dance Moms. She recalled how Siwa’s journey began on Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition. And, after that, she was brought onto Dance Moms for its fourth season in 2015. Miller, a seasoned choreographer and reality TV personality, immediately saw something special in Siwa.

During the podcast episode with Matt and Abby Howard, Miller recalled her early impressions of Siwa. She claimed that instantly after meeting Siwa, she saw her potential to shine in the entertainment industry. Miller said, “I liked her, I definitely thought that she had star quality.”

ALSO READ: Abby Lee Miller Reveals Why She Thinks She Wasn't Invited to the Dance Moms Reunion; See Here

Coaching JoJo Siwa

Miller, known for her exacting standards, stressed the importance of having all dancers in sync and performing with precision during group routines. This was in contrast to JoJo Siwa’s more individualistic style and dynamic solo performances.

Miller recalled the adjustments they had to make to blend Siwa’s energetic solo skills. All because they wanted her performance to seamlessly blend into the cohesive group ones. Miller acknowledged being strict with Siwa during training. She was strict because she wanted to instill discipline and respect in Siwa. According to Miller, Siwa’s homeschooling background meant she needed guidance in social norms.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why Was Abby Lee Miller Sentenced To Prison? Find Out As Dance Moms Alum Blames Jail Time For Health Condition

Siwa and Miller’s evolving relationship

Despite the rigorous training regimen, Siwa and Miller developed a strong bond that extended beyond the studio. Siwa, now 21, maintains a close relationship with Miller. She describes Miller as a “great human in my life” whom she speaks with weekly.

Siwa attended the Dance Moms reunion, despite the show’s intense environment. This shows that their bond is still very strong. While Miller was not present at the event, Siwa expressed no animosity towards her former colleagues, including the Ziegler sisters. “We just don’t really communicate.. [or] see each other,” Siwa shared.

ALSO READ: Loved It': Dance Moms Star Abby Lee Miller Reacts To JoJo Siwa's 'Rebranding' Amid Release Of Karma MV

Siwa’s continued success

JoJo Siwa has since transitioned into a successful career beyond Dance Moms. She is now a household name. The credit goes to her music, dance projects, and advocacy for young girls’ empowerment. Her latest single, Every Girl’s a Super Girl, exemplifies her commitment to spreading positivity and self-confidence among youngsters.

Advertisement

Siwa’s influence extends into various projects aimed at uplifting her audience. She has collaborated with platforms like Star Stable. But still, Siwa never forgets to credit and acknowledge Miller. She credits Miller for teaching her essential life lessons, including manners and respect. According to Siwa, these lessons have shaped her both on and off stage.

ALSO READ: Why Was Abby Lee Miller Not Invited To Dance Moms Reunion? Here's What TV Star Thinks