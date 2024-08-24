Jonathan Scott Predicts He’ll 'Absolutely Cry' at His Wedding to Zooey Deschanel; Details Inside

In a recent interview with Access Hollywood, Jonathan Scott of Property Brothers and his brother Drew shared their excitement about Jonathan's upcoming wedding to Zooey Deschanel. Both brothers are looking forward to what promises to be a highly emotional event.

Drew confidently predicted that Jonathan would be in tears on the big day, a sentiment Jonathan confirmed, admitting that he would definitely cry. They both anticipated a deeply touching experience.

Jonathan also added a humorous touch, joking that the wedding would likely be a "mess" due to the flood of emotions. This lighthearted comment highlights his awareness of the emotional weight of the occasion.

Jonathan and Drew's conversation highlights their deep bond and shared excitement for Jonathan’s upcoming wedding. The event is clearly significant not only for Jonathan and Zooey Deschanel but also for their loved ones, with the anticipation of emotional moments making it a truly special occasion.

In a recent update on their wedding plans, Jonathan mentioned that he and Zooey, who is 44 and known for her role in New Girl, have been so busy that they haven’t had much time to relax or think things through. Despite their hectic schedules, they are committed to having a small, private ceremony, opting for a more intimate celebration over a lavish affair.

The couple plans to host two separate events: a smaller, intimate wedding for close family and friends, followed by a larger celebration to share their joy with a broader circle of loved ones. Jonathan emphasized that while they want their wedding day to be memorable, their focus is on being surrounded by loved ones rather than on extravagance.

Jonathan and Zooey Deschanel, who reside in Los Angeles, completed the restoration of their charming 1938 home in 2022. Their romance began in 2019 during an episode of Carpool Karaoke with Zooey's sister, Emily, marking the start of their growing relationship.

In August 2023, Jonathan proposed to Zooey in a memorable manner during a family trip to Scotland. The proposal took place at the historic Edinburgh Castle, adding to the magic of the moment. Jonathan’s children, Charlie, six, and Elsie, eight, played a significant role in the proposal.

A banner reading "Zooey, will you marry me?" was displayed, and the couple later shared an Instagram photo capturing their joy. The image shows Jonathan and Zooey at the base of the castle, with Zooey proudly displaying her engagement ring.

Their happiness is evident, and the caption "Forever starts now" reflects both the engagement and the beginning of their new journey together.

