Celebrity IOU Announces Season 8 With The Property Brothers; Find Out Release Date, Streaming Details And More

HGTV is known for its popular stars, and two of the most famous are Drew and Jonathan Scott, the Property Brothers. They've made a big name for themselves with shows like Buying and Selling, Brother Vs. Brother, and Property Brothers: At Home. Their success has even brought them into contact with some of the world’s biggest celebrities.

One of their most heartwarming shows is Celebrity IOU. In this series, celebrities surprise their loved ones with a special home renovation. The show has been a hit, running for seven seasons with many memorable episodes. Now, fans can look forward to Season 8, which is just around the corner. Here's all you need to know about the upcoming show.

The show is known to feature Hollywood stars expressing their gratitude to people who have made a big impact on their lives by surprising them with heartwarming home renovations.

The official synopsis of the show read; "Hollywood A-listers express their deep gratitude to the individuals who have had a major impact on their lives by surprising them with big, heartwarming home renovations that bring everyone to tears. The star-studded, uplifting series, features everyone's favorite renovation brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott as they help each celebrity with a special renovation."

Past seasons have included celebrities like Halle Berry and Drew Barrymore. The first episode of Season 8 will feature Mandy Moore giving her friend Celina a backyard makeover. Other celebrities include Zach Braff, Tony Hawk, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Mira Sorvino, Wanda Sykes, Danny Trejo

Advertisement

The new season will premiere on Monday, August 12, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV. The show will air live on HGTV, known for its top home improvement series. If you miss the live airing, don’t worry—all episodes will be available to stream on Max.

Past seasons are also available on Max, so you can catch up before the new season starts. If you don’t have a Max subscription, you can also watch the new season on Discovery+.

New episodes will air every Monday, starting with Mandy Moore’s episode on August 12, 2024. Here's the complete schedule;

Episode 1 Monday, August 12, 2024 Episode 2 Monday, August 19, 2024 Episode 3 Monday, August 26, 2024 Episode 4 Monday, September 2, 2024 Episode 5 Monday, September 9, 2024 Episode 6 Monday, September 16, 2024 Episode 7 Monday, September 23, 2024

Celebrity IOU is not the only HGTV show returning around this time; Good Bones is also back with a new season on Wednesday, August 14, and a new show, 100 Day Hotel Challenge, debuts on Tuesday, August 13.

ALSO READ: ‘A Lot More In Common Than You Think’: Jennifer Lopez Pays Tribute to Robin Williams On His 10th Death Anniversary