‘Once In A Lifetime News': Jonathan Scott Teases Where He'll Marry Zooey Deschanel During Total Solar Eclipse

Jonathan Scott used the solar eclipse to announce his wedding. The TV personality took to social media to share the “once in a lifetime” news of his wedding to fiancée Zooey Deschanel. Scott teased the wedding plans in a video and promised to reveal essential details of when and where the ceremony will be held. But there’s a catch.

The Property Brothers star stood in the shining sunlight holding up multiple signs of the announcement. Occasionally flashing a smile, Scott shuffled through the paper printouts creating a little buildup to the “moment.” However, the climactic printout with the "when and where" details were eclipsed that left viewers “in the dark.”

Jonathan Scott’s wedding announcement stunt

On Monday, the 45-year-old star posted an Instagram video that showed him teasing his upcoming wedding to actress Zooey Deschanel. The foremost sign he held to show his fans stated, “I wanted to take this opportunity to give you some ‘once in a lifetime’ news.” Bonnie Tyler’s Total Eclipse of the Heart perfectly synced into the background.

Referring to the April 8 total solar eclipse, Scott chose the rare instance to poke his fans with the much-awaited wedding details. Thus, he captioned the post, “I’m only saying this once…” topped with a wedding ring emoji.

“I’ve decided to share when and where Zooey & I are getting married,” the next printout read as Scott exhibited the appropriate expressions. Squeezing in another line before he revealed the details, the Canadian TV star conveyed through the next one, “After a ton of discussion, weighing all the possibilities, we’ve decided it has to be…”

As he pulled up the one sign that had the message, the eclipse blocked out the video, covering the date and venue details of the wedding. Seconds later, the eclipse dissolved and Scott was seen holding up his final printout stating, “which I know you’ll agree is perfect.” The Carpool Karaoke actor certainly got his followers with the practical joke.

Reactions to his trick poured in from family, friends, and fans in the comments section. His twin brother and Property Brothers co-star, Drew Scott joked, “Great choice.” A fan quipped, “I think my invitation got lost in the eclipse” whereas another wrote, “So u keep us in the dark lol.”

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott’s nerdy love story

The star couple were first introduced to each other while filming for an episode of Carpool Karaoke in 2019. Eventually, Deschanel and Scott started dating and put a ring to it in August 2023. The stars raved about their first date which was a visit to an Escape room. “I had actually never done one, and he kept telling me how much he liked them. It sounded very much up my alley and I loved it right away. I mean, I wasn’t good at the first one to be honest, but I’ve gotten pretty proficient,” the 500 Days of Summer actress told People. She was also impressed by the itinerary Scott sent over for their first date.

Both Zooey and Scott were previously married to other partners but didn’t let it come in the way of their blossoming romance.

However, Scott recalled a fan’s comment after the New Girl star posted the first picture on Instagram as a couple. “And I remember I looked at it and I saw the first comment right below was ‘Why the hell is she with a Property Brother?!’ I was like, ‘Excuse me—rude!’” Scott revealed. Zooey chimed in saying that their personalities are “so compatible” and being together is only imperative. The only facet that divides them is that they are “from different worlds.”

