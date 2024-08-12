'Still Making Me Smile’: Zooey Deschanel Celebrates 5 Years Of Her First Date With Jonathan Scott

Zooey Deschanel and her fiancé, Jonathan Scott, raised a toast to love and togetherness in honor of the fifth anniversary of their first date. The actress shared a carousel of photos of the HGTV star on Instagram on August 11, celebrating the fifth anniversary of their first date.

"5 years ago today, I was lucky enough to go on a first date with this total dreamboat person," Deschanel captioned the post. "Here we are, and he’s still making me smile every day."

Scott is featured in every photo, posing with Deschanel's two kids in some photos and with Deschanel and by himself in others.

The pair met in 2019 and got engaged in August 2023 during a trip to Scotland, about four years after their first date. They later told PEOPLE that their first date featured an escape room, karaoke, and wine.

Deschanel recalled her experience with the escape room, saying, "I had actually never done an escape room, and he kept telling me how much he liked them." She admitted that she loved being part of it and "moved on" quickly. "I mean, I wasn't good at the first one, to be honest, but I've gotten pretty proficient," she added.

Deschanel was impressed with how Scott sent her an itinerary and planned the whole activity for the two of them.

Zooey Deschanel keeps her kids, Elsie, 9, and Charlie, 7, whom she shares with her ex-husband Jacob Pechenik, away from the spotlight. Even in the anniversary post, their faces were not visible.

Furthermore, Jonathan Scott previously shared his thoughts on embracing fatherhood as a stepdad in a Father's Day interview with PEOPLE in 2023. He mentioned that initially, the kids would refrain from coming up to him for hugs or expressing parental affection.

The part that hurt him the most was when they refused to acknowledge him as their dad in front of other kids.

"'Oh, your daddy's so funny,' and they'd be like, 'That's not my daddy; he's my Jonathan.' So that would hurt a little bit," he said.

Deschanel is known for her deadpan roles in comedy films such as The Good Girl (2002), The New Guy (2002), and Elf (2003).

