Josh Bowling Shares Cozy Family Selfie With Conjoined Twins Abby And Brittany Hensel; See HERE

Josh Bowling has updated his Facebook profile photo for the first time in a while, giving us a glimpse into his life as Abby Hensel’s husband. For those who may not know, Abby Hensel is one half of the famous duo from the Abby & Brittany show. The pair are conjoined twins who share the lower half of their bodies.

Bowling’s picture is a cozy, toothy selfie featuring all three of them. It appears to have been taken in cooler weather, as he is sporting a thick grey jacket and a purple sweater, while the sisters are wearing dark v-neck knitwear. A house and a tree are visible in the background.

Before this selfie, which Bowling shared on September 5, his past profile pictures on Facebook did not include his wife or her conjoined twin. The latest image comes after news broke of Bowling’s marriage to Abby earlier this year, following their wedding in 2021. Today obtained records of the duo’s matrimony.

After Abby's marriage became public knowledge, it reignited public interest in their lives. The Abby & Brittany stars began sharing insights from the special day, including a wedding dance video on their TikTok. In the clip, the TLC alums swayed side to side with their arms around Bowling’s neck, while his hands rested on their conjoined waist.

Advertisement

Abby and Brittany also posted another TikTok video the same day, featuring various clips of the two sisters. The footage was set to Justine Skye’s track Collide. Another video showcased a compilation of sweet snapshots from the wedding, including pictures of the pair in their bridal gown and one of them posing with Bowling and a flower girl. “#Forever,” they simply captioned the post, which was soundtracked by Taylor Swift’s song But Daddy, I Love Him.

Save for the occasional TikTok videos, Abby and Brittany, along with the former’s husband, lead a very private life. The twins live in Minnesota, where they teach fifth grade. Bowling, for his part, is a registered nurse and a U.S. Army veteran.

Abby and Brittany first gained fame after they appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 1996. Following that, they graced the cover of LIFE, and then the broader world got to know them via their reality TV stint on TLC.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco Transform Into THESE Iconic Alice In Wonderland Characters For Halloween 2024; See Here