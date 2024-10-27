Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco Transform Into THESE Iconic Alice In Wonderland Characters For Halloween 2024; See Here

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are giving us major couple goals and dressing up together for Halloween was one of them! The songstress opted to go with Alice and her beau transformed into Mad Hatter from Alice In The Wonderland.

Gomez shared pictures of her and Blanco in their respective ensembles on her Instagram handle on October 26, Saturday. The songstress also shared a few glimpses of her and her boyfriend on the platform’s stories as well.

The singer and actress did not miss a mark while dressing up as the main character from the iconic movie. She wore a sheer blue dress and rocked the blonde wig that highlighted the black bow.

The Eastside musician impressed us with his attention to detail for the character he chose to go with. Blanco painted his face with white color and wore a red wig with a big hat. He took to her post’s comments section and wrote, “my prosthetics r giving handsome squidward meets longlegs.”

As much as the pair is grabbing headlines for their relationship, they are also making waves in their professional fronts as well. Talking about the same, Gomez’s portrayal of Jesse Del Monte in Emily Perez movie is reportedly being considered for an Academy Award nomination, per Variety.

When she arrived for the Los Angeles premiere of the movie on October 21, she conversed with The Hollywood Reporter and shared about her audition for the role.

The singer revealed that she did not have any idea about the concept film’s director, Jacques Audiard had in his mind, except that he asked Gomez to act like a drunk individual and throw her shoes if she wanted to.

She revealed that he told her to “just go crazy.” The singer complied with it and gave her everything to portray the character she desired to get in the film.

The vocalist told the outlet that after her first act during the audition, the filmmaker asked her to go more crazy, which she agreed to. The singer added that she stood on the furniture and recalled blacking out, but she was singing her heart out and dancing like a “mad woman—I guess a drunk mad woman—and it was a crazy experience." Gomez told the publication about being “honored” when he eventually chose her to portray that role.

The movie also stars Karla Sofia Gascon, Zoe Saldana, Edgar Ramirez, Adriana Paz, Yohan Levy, and many more. The movie was also screened at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

