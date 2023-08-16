Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 232 spoilers: Gojo’s final attack on Sakuna; Release date, where to read, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 232 is around the corner and the fans cannot seem to get enough of the fight between Sakuna and Gojo. It has been many weeks since the beginning of the battle. And now, the readers are anticipating a befitting conclusion to the long-term battle. The time is ticking and anyone can take the lead at this point in time. Thus, fans are betting on both sides of the story. Without taking much of your time, here is everything to know about the next chapter of JJK.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 232 Spoilers

The news had come out in the previous week that Gege Akutami would be taking a break in light of the Obon holiday. As a result of this, not only is the chapter coming out a little late, the even the spoilers and plot details are taking a hiatus for the week. But the fans are more than ready to wait for the ultimate battle as it shall have the satisfactory conclusion that they had been waiting for. Last time, we saw in the chapter that Sakuna was planning to opt for the Domain Amplification attack.

However, both of them are in a state of limbo as of now. Thus, the one to plan a finishing move first has more chance of winning the battle than the other one. It will be interesting to see what the rest of the battle holds in store for us. We will be sure to update this section as soon as there is any more update on the spoilers.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 232: Release date and where to read

The final release date of the next Jujutsu Kaisen chapter has been announced. So, the next one is set to release on August 21, 2023. And the spoilers will be out by August 19, 2023. You will find all the plot details on this page as they come. As for the availability of the chapter. All the chapters of the manga will be found only on the official pages of Viz Media and Shonen to read. At last, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates on this.

