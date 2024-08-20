Julia Roberts' Interview On Domestic Violence Resurfaces Amid Blake Lively's It Ends With Us Backlash

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence

Blake Lively’s well-meaning effort to depict the evils of domestic abuse through the newly-released It Ends With Us has seemed to turn the tables on her. The Gossip Girl star became the subject of criticism and fan scrutiny following her ignorant remarks on the serious issue during a promotional interview.

Netizens are now comparing her approach to that of Hollywood veteran Julia Roberts and her 1991 film, Sleeping with the Enemy, which explores similar themes of domestic abuse. A resurfaced clip of the Oscar-winner discussing the issue with poise and empathy has gone viral on social media following the release of It Ends With Us on August 9.

In the viral clip, Julia Roberts, 56, talked to host Bobbie Wygant about her reaction to domestic abuse in light of her Sleeping with the Enemy character. When asked, the star tread carefully to address the plight of victims and how she was not in a position to answer for them.

“That's not for me to really say. I can't even fathom being in a situation quite that horrible, it's not in my realm of understanding,” Roberts said in the interview, documented the day after her Golden Globe win for Pretty Woman.

Bobbie Wygant acknowledged that even though the subject did not fall within her understanding, she would certainly have the nerves to “fight back” rather than endure it for three and a half years as Roberts’ character, Laura Burney.

The Notting Hill actor debated Wygant’s insights, highlighting that domestic abuse is “a process of manipulation” that builds up on the victim, as opposed to a “cut and dry” wound. She added that the issue is “amazingly psychological” and equally destructive for the victim alone to defend themselves out of the abusive situation. “so I don't think it's quite that simple," Roberts finished.

The clip has amassed over 2 million views on TikTok and praises for the actress from users online. “She was only 22 years old and already so wise and articulate,” one fan wrote while another lauded Roberts’ emotional intelligence.

For those unversed, Blake Lively, 36, is getting a lot of flak for her light-hearted responses to questions about domestic violence in an interview with Jake’s Takes on August 8, 2024. Host Jake Hamilton questioned Lively on how she would receive the impact the Justin Baldoni-helmed movie would have on people, particularly abuse victims.

"This movie is going to affect people, and they're going to want to tell you about their lives. So, if someone who understands the themes of this movie comes across you in public, and they want to talk to you, what is the best way for them to be able to talk to you about this?" the host asked.

The Age of Adaline star resorted to a humorous stance and joked that she would simply hand them her address or phone number. Lively laughingly shared, "Asking for my address, or like, my phone number. Or a location share! I could just location-share you..."

Lively’s casual approach and disregard for the gravity of the issue has left fans distraught, calling her “out of touch,” per BuzzFeed. Though the interview was taken a day ahead of the film’s release, the drama has snowballed into a controversy over the weeks.

The comparisons between Blake Lively and Julia Roberts primarily shed light on their consciousness of the rather serious subject, let alone making movies on it.

However, fans were also irked by Lively's promotional efforts during the press tour for her hair care line and drink brand, Betty Buzz.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

