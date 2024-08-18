‘Such A Traumatizing Experience’: Blake Lively’s ‘Little Bump’ Remark Felt Like A ‘Bullet,’ Says Interviewer Struggling With Infertility

Norwegian journalist Kjersti Flaa recently revealed a painful memory from her 2016 interview with Blake Lively. Flaa interviewed Lively to promote the film Cafe Society, but the experience left her deeply hurt. Lively's seemingly casual remark about Flaa's little bump struck a particularly painful chord because, at the time, the journalist was dealing with infertility.

In a recent interview with The Daily Mail, as reported by Page Six, Flaa explained why the comment was so damaging. "To be honest, it hurts because I obviously wasn’t pregnant and I could never get pregnant. So to me, that comment was like a bullet… It was such a traumatizing experience to me," she said. Flaa shared that she was there to do her job, but she felt the experience was overly difficult.

The interview, which was supposed to promote Cafe Society, turned into a difficult situation for Flaa. The journalist explained how the conversation made her reconsider her career options.

"I was there so they could promote a movie. I was invited to meet them. It certainly did not feel like that," she stated. "I felt belittled and ignored, and it made me question if I ever wanted to do these types of interviews again."

Flaa's interview with Lively, in which she congratulated the actress on her pregnancy, quickly became uncomfortable when Lively replied, "Congrats on your little bump." This seemingly casual remark had a profound impact on Flaa due to her personal struggles with infertility. Flaa described how the incident made her feel hurt and belittled.

Lively is currently facing criticism for her actions during her promotional tour for the film It Ends With Us. The film is about domestic violence, which is a sensitive subject, and Lively's promotional efforts have been criticized for being tone-deaf. The resurfacing of Flaa's story has increased the criticism, with many pointing out the actor's insensitivity.

Flaa recently shared the 2016 interview on her YouTube channel, calling it the most uncomfortable she has ever conducted. According to her video description, "Sitting down with Blake Lively and her co-star Parker Posey for Cafe Society (2016) is the most uncomfortable interview situation I have ever experienced."

