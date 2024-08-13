Julie Chrisley Must Attend Resentencing In Person After Virtual Request Denied; DEETS

Julie Chrisley was ordered to attend her resentencing hearing in person after a federal judge denied her request to appear virtually. The reality star's hearing is set for September 25 in Atlanta. Chrisley, who is currently serving a sentence at the Federal Medical Center (FMC) Lexington in Kentucky, hoped to avoid the physical and logistical challenges of traveling to Georgia as per PEOPLE.

Julie Chrisley had filed a request through her attorney, Alex Little, to appear at her upcoming resentencing hearing via video conference, citing concerns over the potential hardship of traveling a long distance while in custody. According to Little, Chrisley would likely be transported via a transfer facility in Oklahoma City or placed in a van for a multiple-hour trip while shackled.

Little also mentioned that Chrisley's case manager at FMC Lexington confirmed that she could be scheduled for a remote appearance, allowing her to avoid travel. Despite these concerns, the federal court judge denied the request and ordered Chrisley to appear in person.

Julie Chrisley, her husband Todd Chrisley, and their accountant, Peter Tarantino, were first charged with various financial crimes in 2019. The couple was accused of obtaining $30 million in bank loans by providing false information and then declaring bankruptcy to avoid repaying the funds. Following a three-week trial that began in May 2022, the Chrisleys were sentenced in November 2022 to 19 years in prison.

Advertisement

Despite the fact that their legal teams began the appeals process, Julie and Todd Chrisley reported to prison in January 2023. However, there has been some progress in Julie's legal case. A judge vacated her seven-year sentence in June 2023, citing insufficient evidence in the tax evasion and fraud case.

The court determined that there was insufficient evidence to show that she was involved in the bank fraud scheme before 2007. As a result, her original sentence was overturned, and a new resentencing hearing was set.

Todd Chrisley's sentence was recently reduced, with his release now scheduled for September 2032, nearly two years earlier than originally expected. Meanwhile, the family remains hopeful that Julie's resentencing will result in a reduced sentence or an early release.

Their daughter, Savannah Chrisley, shared on her podcast that her father was emotional about the possibility of Julie's return. "He was crying, like, happy tears knowing that mom could be home," Savannah said.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Clip of Sabrina Carpenter Screaming After Getting Scared by Onstage Fireworks at Outside Lands Festival Goes Viral Online; Watch