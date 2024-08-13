Clip of Sabrina Carpenter Screaming After Getting Scared by Onstage Fireworks at Outside Lands Festival Goes Viral Online; Watch

Expresso singer and everyone's heartthrob these days, Sabrina Carpenter, got spooked by a firework on stage over the weekend. During her headlining set at San Francisco’s Outside Lands Music Festival, the singer screamed and jumped from a platform after a stray firework appeared to come very close to her, according to footage from the event's livestream.

The singer grooved when the pyrotechnics went off behind her, startling her and causing her to scream and jump forward. She then looked back and shrieked once more, covering her mouth as she ran away from the stray sparks.

“Oh my God!” she yelled as she continued running from the fireworks on the Golden Gate Park stage.

Elsewhere during her performance at the Bay Area festival, Carpenter—who replaced Tyler, the Creator as Saturday’s headliner—added a unique touch to her Nonsense outro by delivering the song’s most memorable section in a Shakespearean style. She also invited a very special guest on stage.

For the outro, which she tailors to each performance, a man appeared with a scroll that Carpenter read to tease her upcoming record, Short n’ Sweet. In an Instagram post on August 11, Carpenter wrote, “Headlined @outsidelands :o.”

“Thank you to everyone who came. A special thank you to the angel that is @spaceykacey for coming out to sing and dance to Nancy Sinatra with me :’),” she continued. “And thank you to my whole team and crew, all the talented people who made this show happen on and off stage. I love you all so much.”

Carpenter ruled the summer music charts after delivering hits after hits with Espresso and Please Please Please. She is also among the most nominated artists at this year’s VMAs, with six nods, including Artist of the Year. Her highly anticipated sixth studio album, titled Short n' Sweet, will be released way before her VMA performance on August 23.

Meanwhile, in her personal life also she is seen going strong with her boyfriend Barry Keoghan. The couple’s most recent public appearance was in Carpenter’s music video for her song Please Please Please, which came out on June 6, 2024.

In the video, Keoghan portrays a criminal, and Carpenter is his girlfriend trying to help him stay out of trouble. The song contains a fun line about Keoghan, with Carpenter singing: "I heard that you’re an actor, so act like a stand-up guy." This video displays both their bond and their ability to work well together.

