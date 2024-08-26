‘It Was His Request’: Celebrity Manicurist Reveals Justin Bieber Personally Picked Hailey Bieber’s New Mom Manicure

While most men struggle telling two nail paint shades apart, Justin Bieber reportedly assisted his wife, Hailey Bieber, in selecting a manicure for the special occasion of their first child’s birth.

The Baby singer, 30, announced to the world that the model, 27, gave birth to their son, Jack Blues Bieber, in an Instagram post on Friday, August 23. The social media picture featured Jack’s tiny foot peeking through a cozy blanket, with Hailey’s manicured finger caressing it.

The nude micro French design that Hailey wore was done by manicurist Zola Ganzorigt, who told Vogue in an interview published on Saturday, August 24, “Justin has been choosing Hailey’s nail design lately, and it was his request.” Ganzorigt’s client list includes celebrities like Kylie Jenner and Sydney Sweeney, and she was also the artist behind Hailey’s viral glazed donut nails, which helped the Rhode cosmetic founder set a trend a few months back.

The entrepreneur, known for her nail designs, has “spent tens of millions on private jets to fly around the world, including once taking a plane just to get her nails done at a particular manicurist,” revealed a Daily Mail source earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Justin and Hailey are reportedly “overjoyed” about becoming parents, and the mom and baby are “doing well” at home, according to a People source.

“The pregnancy was something that they very much wished and prayed for. The day they found out that Hailey was pregnant was the best ever for Justin. He was over the moon with excitement. It was a big celebration for them,” the source added.

The couple, who wed in an intimate courthouse ceremony in 2018 before hosting lavish nuptials in 2019 for their family and friends, announced they were expecting their first child together in May via a video from their vow renewal ceremony.

The video featured Hailey in a body-hugging white wedding dress that put her baby bump on full display. Sources later confirmed to multiple celebrity gossip and news outlets that the model and entrepreneur was already six months along.

Notably, the couple did not reveal the birthdate of their son in their announcement post on Friday. Hailey hasn’t been seen in public since July 31 and hasn’t posted a baby bump picture since August 2, according to an observation by the aforementioned UK publication.

Both Hailey and Justin’s parents publically congratulated the duo on becoming parents, with her father, Stephen Baldwin, resharing Justin’s mom, Pattie Mallette’s congratulatory message, where she promised to love baby Jack forever. “Amen, congratulations to you, and may God continue to bless our family,” he added.

Jeremy, Justin’s dad, wrote “papa” on X on Saturday. Jack’s name seemingly is a nod to Jeremy, as it is his middle name.

