How Did Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's Relationship Progress Over The Years? See The Timeline Here Amid Divorce Rumors

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel need no introduction. The prolific singer and actor duo are incredibly famous and definitely one of the biggest power couples in Hollywood. Their popularity coupled with their strong relationship is the foundation of their very image in Hollywood.

But if the recent rumors are to believe, this Hollywood power couple might split very soon. Let’s explore the couple’s relationship to this point as well as the rumors around their split.

For how long have Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel been together?

The rumors of Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake being linked together were first heard in January 2007, shortly after Timberlake’s breakup with Cameron Diaz . The duo were out on a snowboarding trip together with a group of friends.

By May 2007, reports claimed that the duo had grown quite close and were apparently in love with each other. By December 2008, the couple had seemingly confirmed their relationship when Biel talked about her relationship with Timberlake to British GQ.

However, in March 2011, the couple called things off and decided to amicably separate from each other. What took everyone by surprise was that the very same year they reunited and even got engaged in December. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Italy in October 2012.

In April 2015, they welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Silas Randall. In 2019, the couple faced some marital troubles as a few pictures of Justin Timberlake holding hands with Alisha Wainwright were leaked and he was pushed by his wife to make a public apology for the same because she was hurt by his actions. Despite this setback, the couple steadfastly supported each other and remained together.

In 2020, they welcomed a second child during the lockdown, though the pair kept his name out of the media for as long as they could. Justin and Jessica celebrated their 10th anniversary in 2022.

Why are rumors of Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s split circling?

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel faced a public setback when Justin’s ex Britney Spears published her controversial biography, The Woman in Me in which she detailed her relationship with The Social Network star.

An unsavory detail that came out from the book was the fact that Britney Spears got pregnant while she was with Timberlake and that he forced the singer to have an abortion at that time.

According to reports, the couple has been taking the help of marriage counseling as well, while the rumors of their split are going strong each day. As of now, nothing can be confirmed until the couple or their representatives themselves make an official announcement.

