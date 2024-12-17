Justin Timberlake’s Wardrobe Malfunction At Recent Concert Receives Funny Reactions From Netizens

Justin Timberlake is known to deliver some of the great live performances in the music industry. However, this time the Better Place artist got himself into a bit of trouble as the internet noticed a lot while he performed in Nashville.

The event we are talking about was a part of the Bye Bye Bye singer’s recent concerts from the Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

As Justin Timberlake took to the stage while delivering the performance of his song Mirrors, he was wearing a tight-fitting harness as he landed in front of a huge audience from above.

Well, while he danced and impressed a lot of attendees during last Thursday’s concert at Bridgestone Arena, a few managed to notice some peculiar assets of the What Goes Around... Comes Around singer. This was when the social media conversations began, as people talked about his physical appearance.

"He hits the high notes, and now we know why," a comment on social media read.

A few other similar comments stated, "Saw Justin's Timber," while also dragging his former girlfriend Britney Spears as one comment read, "Britney... I get it, girl."

As seen on X (formerly Twitter), many music enthusiasts shared GIFs and memes as they spoke of the In Time actor and his harness.

Moreover, this year did not turn out too great for Justin Timberlake, as earlier the Grammy winner was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. The incident occurred back on June 18, 2024, in Sag Harbor, N.Y.

Advertisement

The Can't Stop the Feeling! artist had reportedly even mentioned his ongoing tour while being arrested.

As per Page Six, Justin Timberlake had stated that his arrest would “ruin the tour," later clarifying that it was actually a world tour.

Further in the case, Justin Timberlake then pleaded guilty to the lesser crime of driving while ability impaired. The artist then even agreed to perform community service, where he would appear during a public service announcement warning the citizens to avoid driving while being drunk.

ALSO READ: Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel Take A Break After 12 Years Of Marriage; Source Says