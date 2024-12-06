Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel Take A Break After 12 Years Of Marriage; Source Says

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, married for 12 years, are reportedly spending the holiday season apart. According to an insider cited by Radar Online, Biel initiated the separation but has not decided to file for divorce.

"She might go to one or two of his concerts to show she’s willing to support him," the source shared. "But privately, she’s relieved to be having some space so she can take stock, catch up on her own projects, and see friends."

The couple, who celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary in October, share two sons, Silas, 9, and Phineas, 4. The separation is said to give Biel time to focus on her own endeavors while Justin Timberlake continues his career in the music industry.

The source indicated that past difficulties, including Timberlake’s DWI arrest in June, played a role in the couple’s decision to take some time apart. The arrest and subsequent guilty plea were significant challenges for their relationship. The insider said that emotionally, it’ll be a relief for her to get away from all the drama.

Earlier this year, Timberlake reportedly made efforts to repair the relationship, particularly following his legal troubles and the stress they caused.

The past year has been difficult for Timberlake, both personally and professionally. Along with his DWI incident, the Drown singer faced health issues that forced him to cancel and reschedule several performances on The Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

Despite these setbacks, Timberlake has reportedly remained focused on his music career while trying to mend his relationship with Biel. Sources close to the couple have stated that he remains committed to his family, even during this challenging period.

While Biel and Timberlake have decided to take a break, divorce does not appear to be on the table for now. The separation is reportedly meant to give both partners time and space to reflect on their relationship and personal goals.

The insider suggested that Biel is taking this opportunity to focus on her projects and spend more time with friends. The source stated that she’s relieved to have some space, adding that the time apart could provide clarity for both parties.

As fans and followers speculate about the future of their relationship, Timberlake and Biel remain focused on their individual lives and commitments. Whether the break leads to reconciliation or a permanent split remains uncertain, but for now, they are choosing to prioritize their personal well-being.

