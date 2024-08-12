Taylor Swift Ends Kanye West's No. 1 Albums Streak As TTPD Retains Top Spot On Billboard Charts For 14th Week Over Vultures 2

Taylor Swift's Tortured Poet’s Department just surpassed Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s Vutures 2 album streak on the Billboard 200. The Songstress album debuts its 14th week on the charts. It appears that Karma is on Taylor’s side, pun intended.

It should not come as a surprise that Vulture 2’s streak of spending 11 consecutive weeks at number 1 on the charts was surpassed by Swift, mostly because her fanbase has kept getting larger, especially over the last few years.

The Billboard 200 charts, list the top albums of the week in the United States based on multi-metric consumption, which is measured in equivalent album units. This is data compiled by Luminate.

According to Billboard, Luminate compiled the data, which mentioned that the TTPD has 142,000 equivalent album units garnered in the U.S. on the weekend of August 8.

Before Swift, the last person to spend No. 1 on the Billboard 200, whose album spent at least 14 weeks on the chart was Morgan Wallen with his, One Thing At A Time album. From March 2023 to this March, it lasted over 19 consecutive weeks on the top. Apart from the Wildest Dreams vocalist, Adele was the last female musician to spend at least 14 weeks on the chart. She spent 24 consecutive weeks on the chart at No. 1 between 2011 and 2012 with her album titled 21.

Vulture 2, now debuting at number 2 on the chart, has 107,000 equivalent album units, per the publication. This is yet another album on Ye's list that has reached the top two spots on the charts.

But it is interesting to see the global pop star stay ahead of the rapper mostly because of the notorious beef they had post-release of West’s Famous song.

In 2017, Swift released Reputation, which talked about the beef in multiple songs. It is also to be noted that Kim, Kanye's then-wife, was also heavily involved in this drama.

Apart from this, back in 2009, the Flashing Lights vocalist took away Swift’s limelight during the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. The songstress had won the awards for Best Female Video, but the rapper interrupted her moment on the stage and declared that Beyonce had the best video song.

But it appears that all these controversies have made Swift stronger, as she has only gone ahead and met with success with whatever work she has put forth. Her latest album, TTPD, was released on April 19, 2024.

