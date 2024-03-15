Top Bianca Censori-Kanye West Scandals That Stormed Internet: Alleged Beef With Kim Kardashian To Controversial Outfits

Trigger Warning: This article contains some explicit images.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori have been under the radar of scandals ever since the couple got together. From Censori’s almost naked walk on the streets of Paris to Kim Kardashian’s warning against Bianca, it has always created chaos in the world of media.

Here’s a look at the top scandals that the couple encountered during their relationship. Scroll down to view West and Censori’s controversial events.

1. Bianca Censori Walks Half Naked During Paris Fashion Week

In the most bizarre moment of all, Bianca Censori was spotted half naked on the streets of Paris when the couple attended Paris Fashion Week. Censori was clicked in black see-through tights and a fur coat. However, the Australian model did not wear anything under her leggings, displaying her private parts in public. Ye West, who accompanied her to the event, looked like he did not care much about the scenario.

2. Bianca Censori’s Father Calls Out Kanye West For Parading His Daughter

After the Paris Fashion Week episode, Bianca Censori's father wanted to confront Kanye West for parading his daughter almost naked on the streets. Leo Censori asserted that he would question West about his response in the event that his daughter's future husband treated her similarly. The Australian native's father is connected to the gangland killings, while her brother was sentenced to death over a murder.

3. Kim Kardashian Warns Bianca Censori

Bianca Censori is popular for donning controversial outfits. However, Kanye West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, warned Censori to dress appropriately while being near their children. The rapper shares four kids with Kardashian after six years of marriage. Meanwhile, taking the warning seriously, the architect was snapped in a long black trench coat when she stepped out with the former couple’s daughter, North West.

4. Kanye West Calls Out Kim Kardashian Over Their Kids’ School Admission

Earlier this month, Kanye West posted on Instagram, "Kim, take my kids out of Sierra Canyon; now it's a fake school for celebrities that are used by 'the system.'" Though it was not clear what kind of "system" West was referring to, the Gold Digger rapper wrote a lengthy caption against his children's school.

He wrote, "All they do is take all the celebs' kids and throw them into this same school. Right now we've come to a compromise—but I'm not finished because I don't compromise—but we've come to a compromise that my kids come to my school after school and they learn choir."

West wanted his kids to study at a school he developed in his mother's name; however, after a public outburst by the rapper, Kim took the security matters into her own hands.

5. Kanye West Being Trolled Over Bianca Censori's Driving Video

Kanye West uploaded a video of Bianca Censori driving while dressed in black latex clothing from head to toe. The social media post did not go well with netizens online, and Ye West was heavily trolled for it.

One user wrote, "She dressed like a latex glove,” while the other shared, “She looks like she is his pet.” This was not the first time the rapper’s social media tactics went wrong. West has also previously shared his wife’s bare-body pictures.

6. Kanye West And Bianca Censori Get Yelled At On Streets

West and Censori encountered a confrontation on the streets of L.A. while the couple was taking a stroll. A man presented himself and started blurting out rants and insults toward the duo, who were minding their own business.

Later, the unknown man revealed that West and his wife were in the person’s territory and were talking about The Devil, 666, and Lucifer. Upon hearing the man shout, Ye West and Censori immediately rushed towards their car.

7. Kanye West Dominating Bianca Censori

Kanye West has, on multiple occasions, been accused of dominating his wife, Bianca Censori. Recently, the rapper put a ban on Censori from using social media. According to West, it was a way of protecting his wife from reading the negative comments online.

A source close to the Australian model said, "Bianca has always had social media, and she was active on it—until she married Kanye. He doesn't want her to have it because he thinks that it will hurt her if she has to read the nasty things that people say."

Kanye West and Bianca Censori have been married since 2022. They tied the knot in a private ceremony at Beverly Hills, with only family and friends present.

