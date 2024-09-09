Karen Gillan Announces First Pregnancy With Husband Nick Kocher; Flaunts Baby Bump At TIFF 2024 Red Carpet

Karen Gillan's pregnancy glow was apparent when she appeared on the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival with a surprising baby bump. She attended the event for the premiere of her new film, The Life of Chuck.

On Friday, September 6, the actress announced this wonderful news while donning a short yellow dress that complemented her red hair. She added minimalistic jewelry and wore heels with transparent straps.

According to People magazine, Gillan, who married Kocher in 2022, announced their marriage on social media in 2023. The couple keeps their relationship relatively private.

When she appeared on Live With Kelly and Mark in 2023, the actress revealed to the hosts that it was the “algorithm” that worked for their union. She has previously shared that she crossed paths with Kocher online from the ‘recommended friends list on Instagram.’

It was she who messaged him first. While talking about it with Consuelos and Ripa last year, she said that she ended up finding him on Twitter and directly messaging him about his humorous tweets and introducing herself. Gillan mentioned that she had not gone through his tweets.

The Guardian of the Galaxy star, while conversing with People in April, was asked who was the first person to fall between the two individuals. The actress shared that she did, “go in for the kill."

Advertisement

Gillan added, “So I then was like, 'Wait, I missed the part where I get kissed, so you're gonna need to put some work in now.' So I would say him, even though I made the first move."

Over the years, the couple has been seen together at many significant events, including the Golden Globes Afterparty in 2024, the premier of The Guardians of The Galaxy Vol.3 in 2023, and Catch-22 in 2019.

Her new film, The Life of Chuck, is adapted from a novella published in the 2020 collection of If It Bleeds, which was authored by Stephen King. It also stars Tom Hiddleston, Kate Seigel, Mark Hamill, Jacob Trembley, Mia Sara, Annalise Basso, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Matthew Lillard, and many more. Mike Flanagan directed and wrote the movie.

ALSO READ: undefined