Kate Cassidy Shares Heartfelt Tribute Post Remembering Her Late Boyfriend Liam Payne: DEETS

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death and drugs.

The world is still healing from the sudden death of Liam Payne. Many fans of the deceased artist are sharing videos of him online, remembering him. Similarly, Kate Cassidy, who the One Direction alum was dating, also shared a wholesome video, giving us a little sneak peek into the memorable moments they shared together.

Cassidy shared the post on TikTok on Sunday, December 8. In the clip, she reportedly included moments where we can see they were dancing together; at one point, Payne can be seen playfully dragging Cassidy by her feet, and the pair can also be seen petting a dog.

She included moments where we can see both of them posing at Disneyland, having pizza, and sitting at a restaurant. In the end, she also included a clip of a late vocalist drawing his girlfriend and the couple sharing a kiss and hugging each other.

She captioned the video with simply penning, “I love you.” Cassidy added a Fade Into You audio by Mazzy Star to the video, per People magazine.

She surely made the people more emotional by showcasing this side of the Strip That Down singer. The singer’s death completely shocked his fans globally. The fans are still mourning his passing around the world.

For the unversed, Payne, who was in Buenos Aires at the time of his death, fell from the third-floor balcony of the hotel he was staying at on October 16, 2024, per the reports. As per people, the authorities stated that in the moments before the singer’s passing and the period of at least 72 hours, he had traces of “polydrug use of alcohol, cocaine, and a prescription antidepressant in his body.”

A couple of days after the singer’s death, Cassidy took to her Instagram stories and expressed her gratitude to her followers for the “kind words and love” they sent to her.

She also mentioned, “Liam, my angel. You are everything. I want you to know I loved you unconditionally and completely. I will continue to love you for the rest of my life," adding, “I love you, Liam.”

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

