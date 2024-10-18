Why Did Liam Payne’s Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Leave Argentina Days Before His Death? Find Out

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.

Liam Payne’s girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, who was with him in Buenos Aires, Argentina, days before his tragic death from falling off a third-floor balcony, revealed why she had to leave the city and head back home early. According to Cassidy, the couple was supposed to stay in the city for five days, but it ended up being extended to two weeks.

In the video blog of her trip back to the US, Cassidy said, “I was so ready to leave. Honestly, love South America but I hate staying in one place for too long,” she said. “I was just like ‘I need to go home,’” she added. Two days before Payne’s accident, Cassidy traveled back to her home in Miami, Florida, unbeknownst to the tragedy that would befall her.

On October 16, the Strip That Down crooner fell to death from the third-floor balcony of CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires. According to emergency medical services director Alberto Crescenti, Payne sustained serious injuries, including a cranial fracture. Upon further examination through preliminary autopsy, internal and external bleeding was revealed as the reason behind the singer’s death.

The For You hitmaker shot to fame after his debut on X Factor in 2010, followed by the formation of the world-renowned band One Direction. On October 2, Payne was spotted attending former bandmate Niall Horan’s concert in Buenos Aires.

Cassidy shared clips of the performance and dancing with Payne from a box inside the venue. “Such a fun show,” she captioned her TikTok post. She also shared glimpses of her and Payne’s trip to South America which included vlogs of them bowling, eating, and more. The pair had been dating for two years until Payne’s tragic death.

His family issued a statement mourning his death which read, “We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny, and brave soul.” Adding that they are trying their best to be each other’s support as a family. People from the music industry and the late singer’s former bandmates paid their heartfelt tributes and condolences to his family. Payne is survived by his 7-year-old son Bear whom she shares with his ex-partner Cheryl.