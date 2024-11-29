Kate Cassidy Spotted for the First Time After Liam Payne’s Funeral, Grieving on Solo Stroll in London

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.

Kate Cassidy, Liam Payne’s grieving girlfriend, was recently spotted in public for the first time after the singer’s funeral on November 20. The influencer was seen taking a solo stroll in Central London on an unspecified date, according to the Daily Mail's November 29 report.

Cassidy, 25, braved the English winter in a long, white, fluffy coat and black jogging trousers, as seen in pictures published by the outlet. She walked down the street before popping into a café to get coffee and a pastry.

Clutching her phone and a small purse, she appeared without makeup with her hair tied back in a messy bun as she walked out of the cafe, once again taking the busy streets.

This outing came after Cassidy joined the former One Direction star’s family and friends at his funeral. Liam, 31, was laid to rest last Wednesday, with his casket driven to a 12th-century church in Amersham, Bucks, in a white horse-drawn carriage.

Liam’s former bandmates Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan were among the mourners, reunited for the first time since the band's disbandment in 2015. Former Girls Aloud member Cheryl, mother of Liam’s seven-year-old son Bear, also attended.

Payne passed away on October 16 from the head injuries he sustained after falling from the balcony of his third-floor suite at the CasaSur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He had visited the city with Cassidy for Horan’s concert in early October, and the pair had extended their stay in the South American city.

Two days before his tragic death, however, Cassidy flew back to her native Florida, while Payne remained behind to renew his U.S. visa.

After his death, Cassidy wrote an emotional tribute on Instagram, thanking Payne’s fans for their well-wishes. In the same message, she revealed that she and Payne had plans to get engaged or married soon, expressing that, although they won’t be together as planned, she will always keep him close to her heart.

Cassidy and Payne began dating in 2022, making their red-carpet debut at the Fashion Awards that same year.

