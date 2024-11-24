'He Could Have Been Helped': Liam Payne's Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Is Infuriated By 'Painful' CCTV Footage; Friends Reveal

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Liam Payne, who passed away at the age of 31 on October 16, had been with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, just days before the tragic accident took place. A month later, the CCTV footage from the night of Payne’s death surfaced on the internet, where the singer was seen dragged across the lobby.

Following the disturbing visuals laid out to the public, Cassidy’s infuriating comments also came to light.

According to Kate’s friend, who spoke to The Post, Cassidy believes the One Direction band member could have been saved. The insider stated, “It’s devastating—and infuriating.” They further stated, “Whenever it seems it can’t get more painful for Kate, it gets even more painful.”

The footage of the CCTV camera revealed three men, two in suits and one in a casual outfit, hanging a backpack, dragging the late musician through the hotel. They brought the singer to his hotel room on the third floor.

The pictures clarified that the hotel employees could have kept Payne in the lobby until the medical help arrived.

Cassidy left the Buenos Aires hotel two days before the death of Payne.

Ahead of the news of Payne’s death, the hotel authorities revealed to have called 911 over the late singer destroying the room.

They said, “We have a guest who is [allegedly] high and drunk, and when he is conscious, he is destroying his room, and we need you to send someone, please. We need you to send someone urgently because I don’t know if his life is in danger.”

The staff also stated to the emergency services, “He is in a room that has a balcony, and we are scared he might be endangering his life.”

At the time the ambulance arrived, the former boy band member had fallen off the balcony, and the medics declared him dead. The singer had suffered a skull fracture and other severe injuries.

Liam Payne was laid to rest in London on November 20. The funeral was attended by the One Direction team members, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, and Harry Styles. The late singer is survived by his parents, siblings, and son, Bear.

