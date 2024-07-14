Kate Middleton Steps Out To Attend Wimbledon Finals Amidst Ongoing Cancer Treatment; Details Inside

The Princess of Wales, on Sunday, stepped out to attend the Men’s Singles Finals at Wimbledon. Kate Middleton, alongside Princess Charlotte, watched the finals commence at the venue from the royal VIP box. Pippa Middleton, the sister of the princess, also joined the members of the royal family. The Duchess of Cornwell was handed over the role of patroness of England by Queen Elizabeth in 2016. Princess Kate watched the finals and waited until the end of the ceremony to hand over the winning titles to the champions.

As the princess stepped on the center stage to present the winning trophies to the winners, the audience gave a standing ovation and lauded Middleton for her courage amidst her cancer treatment.

Tom Cruise shares a royal VIP box with Kate Middleton

As Kate Middleton walked towards the royal VIP box, the princess met with the players, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz. Princess Charlotte, along with her mother, also met with the female champions of the lawn tennis championship at the clubhouse. The members of the royal family were welcomed with flowers. They also interacted with the members of the Wimbledon Program, who provide opportunities to young players and encourage them to take up the sport.

The royal VIP box at the game was not only reserved for the royals, as the legendary actor, Tom Cruise, too, joined the princess, her daughter, and Pippa Middleton. Other stars of the industry at the finals included, Benedict Cumberbatch and his family, Andre Agassi, and the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan.

Advertisement

While the princess attended the iconic match between Djokovic and Alcaraz, Prince William had his own sporting event to attend in Germany. The heir to the throne flew to Germany on July 14 to watch the soccer match between England and Spain.

ALSO READ: Will Kate Middleton Attend Men's Singles Final At Wimbledon Amid Ongoing Cancer Treatment? Here's What Report Says

Kate Middleton’s health updates

The Princess of Wales, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment, made a rare appearance at the Wimbledon match since her outing for the Trooping of the Color ceremony took place at Buckingham Palace. Ahead of her presence at the palace with other royal members, Middleton claimed that, though she is well, she is “not out of the woods yet.”

On Instagram, the Duchess of Cambridge also shared a picture of herself being surrounded by nature.

ALSO READ: 'Great To See You Back': Kate Middleton And Prince William Show Support For Princess Anne As She Resumes Royal Duty Post Injury