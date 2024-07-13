The Princess of Wales is set to step out to attend the Men’s Singles Final at Wimbledon, amidst Middleton’s ongoing cancer treatment. On Saturday, Kensington Palace confirmed the news to the media. The Duchess of Cambridge has attended lawn tennis games at the venue with her husband, Prince William, in the years since her marriage, presenting the championship trophy to the winners.

Since her union with the Prince of Wales, Middleton has also stepped into the role of patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. The princess, in March, opened up about her cancer diagnosis, and since then, she has made a public appearance only once during the Trooping of the Color ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

Statements released by the All England Club head

Ahead of Kate Middleton’s appearance at Wimbledon for the Men’s Singles Final game, the All England Club chair, Debbie Jevans, released a statement claiming that the organization has given much flexibility to the Princess over whether or not she will hand over the winning prize to the champions.

In a conversation with Telegraph Sport, Jevans revealed, "We're hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the club’s patron, but her health and recovery is the priority." She further added, "We don’t know what we don’t know. All we’ve said is that we’ll work with her and give her as much flexibility as possible."

Before Middleton, the role of patron was handled by Queen Elizabeth. After Her Royal Highness passed away in September 2022, the position was handed over to her granddaughter-in-law, who is equally sporty as the Queen. The Duchess of Cornwell last stepped onto the centerstage to hand over the award in 2023.

Princess of Wales’ health updates

Kate Middleton is undergoing preventive chemotherapy after her cancer diagnosis on March 22. The Princess of Wales shared an update about her health in June before stepping out for the Trooping of the Color ceremony, along with the other members of the royal family. Sharing a picture of herself surrounded by nature, Middleton revealed that while she is doing well, she is “not out of the woods yet.”

The Duchess of Cambridge’s cancer diagnosis sent out waves of shock and concern amongst the public, as she is the third royal member with the disease after King Charles and the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson.

