Retro: British Board of Film Classification reviews Suriya starrer with rating and storyline

Retro is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated film releases of Suriya and fans are extremely excited for the same. The Karthik Subbaraj-directed movie will be the actor’s return to the action space. He will be seen pulling off a completely new look, suited to the old retro style.

Advertisement

And now, ahead of the film’s theatrical release, Retro has been reviewed by the British Board of Film Classification, since it will be premiering in the UK as well. However, with that, the board also revealed a part of the movie’s storyline.

The official website of the British Censor Board has tagged Retro with the words ‘strong bloody violence,’ ‘language,’ and ‘threat.’ Along with it, they also dropped a small synopsis of what the film is about.

It read as “A former gangster who once swore to give up his violent ways must break his vow in order to defeat his enemies and protect his estranged wife in this Tamil-language action thriller.”

Check it out here:

For the unversed, besides Suriya as the lead, the film also stars Pooja Hegde as the lead female protagonist. Other actors in the movie include Jayaram, Joju George, Karunakaran, Nassar, Prakash Raj, Sujith Shankar, Swasika, Singampulli and more.

Advertisement

It is both written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj, while it is produced jointly by 2D Entertainment and Stone Bench Creation. Santhosh Narayanan has composed the musical score for the film.

Retro’s theatrical release will clash with another big-ticket film, HIT: The Third Case, directed by Sailesh Kolanu and starring Nani.

Despite their collision, the makers of both films have been quite welcoming towards one another and share no ill will.

It is yet to be seen how the two movies perform on the same date, considering the amount of buzz around them.

ALSO READ: 4 Malayalam movies releasing on OTT this week (April 29-March 4): Arjun Ashokan’s Bromance, Bhavana starrer Hunt, Extra Decent, and more