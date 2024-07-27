Kevin Feige Comments On Marvel Vs DC Competition, Says 'People Don't Know'

The solo Marvel movie of 2024, Deadpool & Wolverine, is making noise at the box office. On the opposite side, DC is preparing for next year's venture, Superman, starring David Corenswet. After some rough phases, both studios are trying hard to revive their glory. Meanwhile, Kevin Feige, the Marvel boss, shed light on one of the most debated topics: Marvel vs. DC competition.

Kevin Feige about Marvel vs DC competition

Marvel and DC have been two powerhouses in the superhero genre ever since this particular comic book realm started. No doubt, both Marvel and DC have enthralled viewers for a long time, and fans from both sides sometimes engage in arguments about which is better and more popular.

But what does Marvel President Kevin Feige think about this? In his recent chat with Cinemablend, Feige said that he has no bitter feelings towards DC. In fact, he lauded James Gunn, the new co-CEO of DCU.

Feige felt that the more good movies out there, the better it was for the business as a whole; people would go to movie theaters more, and magic would be reclaimed on the big screen. He acknowledged the broad reach of superhero movies, indicating that viewers who are a bit casual might not be that invested in the intricacies of Marvel and DC.

Advertisement

"When it comes to the distinguished competition, as they say, a lot of people don't know the difference. Somebody just said, 'Congrats on Blue Beetle' to me! People don't know."

He mentioned in the interview that he frequently comes across people who do not distinguish between Marvel and DC films, citing a recent instance in which he received a compliment for Blue Beetle.

This suggests that people in general like superhero films, whether they are produced by Marvel or DC Studios. Feige's remarks highlight his sincere belief that great movies, no matter where they come from, should be shown in theaters to remind viewers of the special emotional experience that only movies can offer.

Kevin Feige about Superman set leaked photos

Kevin Feige also commented on the leaked paparazzi photos from James Gunn’s upcoming Superman movie, which has begun outdoor shooting in Cleveland, Ohio. Feige praised Gunn’s work, saying:

Advertisement

"I’ve seen the paparazzi shots that I’m sure everybody else has seen. It looks great to me. James is the best."

The leaked photos, which have been circulating on X (formerly Twitter), have already generated significant hype. Although there are still very few official stills from the Superman film—so far, only one picture featuring David Corenswet in costume has surfaced—the leaked set photos have created a lot of positive buzz.

ALSO READ: Will Kang The Conqueror Return To MCU? Marvel President Has an Answer