Superman Director James Gunn Confirms Filming Done for Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor

Superman by James Gunn has created hype among fans ever since it was announced. From many rumors and theories to frequent updates from Gunn already made it the biggest superhero movie of 2025. Starring David Corenswet as the new Superman, this movie created buzz from the very first day and it’s massive. Amidst these, Gunn has shared yet another confirmation that Nicholas Hoult is done filming.

James Gunn confirms Nicholas Hoult wrapped filming for Superman

James Gunn, who wrote and directed the new Superman movie, has announced that Nicholas Hoult is done filming as Lex Luthor. Gunn also shared a pretty unique and thoughtful wrap gift from Hoult.

Gunn took to his social media handles and thanked Hoult for the "fun wrap gift," a copy of Superman #167. The very cover of this comic, capturing Superman in a cage between the villainous Brainiac and Lex Luthor, fully denotes its retro feel of the DC comic style. In the issue, both villains are teaming up against Superman to rid him of powers he has acquired, only for Brainiac to finish the job by shrinking him. This cover's nostalgic vibe makes us think of a lot of vintage Superman comics. Now that his work is over, Hoult is working on other projects.

Gunn reiterated that the filming of Superman was not complete, only Hoult's part in it was. He thanked Nicholas Hoult for the "incredible wrap gift!" saying "No we're not done filming – only Nick is." Gunn was very excited to have Hoult on board for this iconic role.

Status on filming

The production of Superman recently concluded its filming in Cleveland, Ohio, where the public set allowed for numerous set photos to surface. Knowing the difficulties of filming in a public place, Gunn took care to make sure that no significant spoilers had been captured. He confirmed that there were still a few weeks of shooting before the film entered post-production and that it would be released almost a year after it left Cleveland where it was being filmed.

Gunn tried to preserve the suspense and enthusiasm for his fans by meticulously strategizing and overseeing the filming schedule. The methodical approach shows the director's dedication to providing an exciting Superman experience while keeping the audience in suspense.

Superman also stars, Rachel Brosnahan, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason/Metamorpho, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Terence Rosemore as Otis, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Jonathan Kent, Neva Howell as Martha Kent, Neva Howell as Martha Kent and Christopher McDonald Ron Troupe with Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant.

Superman is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.

